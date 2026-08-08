Billy Idol kicked off his It's a Nice Day to...Tour Again tour in Scranton, Pennsylvania Friday night.

For his set list, Idol played a mix of older and newer material. The evening began with "Still Dancing," a track from his 2025 album Dream Into It, while his encore featured several of his biggest hits, including "Rebel Yell," "Hot in the City" and, as documented by @jimpowers10411 on YouTube, "White Wedding."

You can view a complete set list, plus fan-filmed footage from the show, below.

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From here, Idol's tour will continue along the east coast area. Then in September he'll make his way to Las Vegas where he'll perform a multi-night residency at the Fontainebleau. (All of his 2026 tour dates are listed below.)

In November, Idol will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

"There's so many people who aren't in who deserve to be in. You sort of think about things like, 'Why would I be in?'" he said earlier this year. "But I really did commit myself to this life, sort of a vocation. It's something that I dreamed about doing since I was 7 years old and I fell in love with rock and roll."

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Idol has been eligible for inclusion since 2007 — he was nominated last year but didn't make the cut.

"In a way, we have been building towards this throughout 2022 and 2023," he continued. "Last year, we put an album out [Dream Into It], and now a documentary [Billy Idol Should Be Dead]. We've been building towards this, and it's a perfect payoff. You couldn't have dreamed it better, really. It's absolutely perfect."

Watch Billy Idol Perform 'Rebel Yell' in Scranton, Pennsylvania

Watch Billy Idol Perform 'Dancing With Myself' in Scranton, Pennsylvania

Watch Billy Idol Perform 'White Wedding' in Scranton, Pennsylvania

Billy Idol August 7, 2026 Scranton, Pennsylvania, Set List:

1. "Still Dancing"

2. "Cradle of Love"

3. "Flesh for Fantasy"

4. "77"

5. "Love Unchained"

6. "Eyes Without a Face"

7. Steve Stevens Guitar Solo / "Over the Hills and Far Away" / "Eruption"

8. "Mony Mony" (Tommy James & the Shondells cover)

9. "Trouble With the Sweet Stuff"

10. "Ready Steady Go" (Generation X song)

11. "Blue Highway" (w/Top Gun Anthem)

12. "Rebel Yell"

Encore:

13. "Dancing With Myself" (Generation X song)

14. "Hot in the City"

15. "People I Love"

16. "White Wedding"

Billy Idol 2026 'It's a Nice Day To... Tour Again' Tour Dates

Aug. 7 —Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Aug. 8 —Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Aug. 11 —Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

Aug. 14 —Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 15 —Syracuse, NY @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug. 18 —Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion

Aug. 20 —Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

Aug. 22 —Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Aug.23 —Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Aug. 28 —Las Vegas, NV @ Fontainebleau

Aug. 29 —Las Vegas, NV @ Fontainebleau

Sept. 2 —Las Vegas, NV @ Fontainebleau

Sept. 4 —Las Vegas, NV @ Fontainebleau

Sept. 5 —Las Vegas, NV @ Fontainebleau

Sept. 10 —St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Sept. 11 —Grand Rapids, MI @ Acrisure Amphitheater

Sept. 13 —Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Sept. 16 —Kansas City, MO @ Morton Amphitheater

Sept. 18 —Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 19 —Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

Sept. 22 —Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

Sept. 27 —Albuquerque, NM @ First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater