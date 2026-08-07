Robert Plant Loses to Teenager at Surprise Chess Match Appearance

Robert Plant made an unannounced appearance at a town chess contest in England – and lost a game to a 17-year-old.

The Led Zeppelin icon visited Bewdley, Worcestershire, on Saturday (Aug. 1) where the mayor’s junior charity tournament was taking place.

He playing against local teen George Walker, who won the game by default because the singer ran out of time and had to leave.

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Walker, a Led Zep fan, told the BBC he hadn’t recognized Plant at first, and was shocked when he identified his opposition. “[H]e’s one of my favorite music artists,” he said.

“My mum [and] sister like him as well. The odds are tiny; I didn’t even know he was in the area at the time.”

He continued: “[Plant] was really decent. I won by resignation because he had to quickly go, but it was a good game.”

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Kidderminster Chess Club boss John Wrench said of Plant’s visit: “We were really delighted to have him along, and it adds a bit of prestige to the event.

“We couldn't publicise the fact that he was going to be there, but we were aware that there was a strong chance he was gonna show.

“Some of the youngsters – remember this was an under-18 chess tournament – they thought, 'Robert who?' It seems strange to people of a certain generation; but once you make them aware that he’s a rock legend, I think they get it.”

Asked to comment on Plant’s chess skills, Wrench replied: “I think he has the potential to be [good], with a bit of practice.”