Michael McDonald of the Doobie Brothers is finally reunited with the long-lost son he never had the chance to know, after nearly 60 years.

The St. Louis native recalled during a recent interview with KMOV that he was just 14 when the child was initially conceived. He and the mother faced the painful reality of having to put the baby up for adoption at that time, a moment he's never forgotten across the many decades that have followed.

“We always talked about him. And it always came down to, our greatest fear was, how did life treat him?” he shared during the interview. “I always carried that guilt with me. But just to know that he was okay and that he had a good life -- and a life, certainly, that I wouldn't probably have been able to afford him at that time in my life, was a great reward."

"You know, the real rock stars in this story, for us, are his adoptive parents," he added. "Who really gave Michael everything a child needs, in terms of love and security."

How Michael McDonald Finally Met His Son

One of the singer's sons took a 23andMe DNA test which revealed that Michael Goessling, their half-brother, was in fact, living in St. Louis. The son got an email about Goessling within 36 hours of taking the test.

Things began to move forward from there.

On his 58th birthday, Goessling met his birth mother for the first time and later, spoke with his biological father on the phone. Naturally, he was curious to know what his dad did for a living.

As it turns out, he was a musician preparing to tour through St. Louis that summer.

“I finally said, ‘Are you Michael McDonald?' And he said, ‘Yeah, I’m afraid so,'" Goessling remembered with a hearty laugh.

McDonald is Thrilled With the New Addition to His Family

The fact that his son is also named Michael is a total coincidence. "I was unnamed, so it was my mom, Kay, who named me," Goessling revealed.

It was a real moment for the pair when they finally got to meet in person.

“When he first saw me, he put his arms out, gave me a big old bear hug, told me he loved me -- and I told him the same,” Goessling said.

"It was a wonderful, wonderful experience to to see Michael and to get to meet my son," McDonald said. "You know, after all these years [of] thinking about him."

McDonald learned that he was a grandfather, too, as a result of the fresh union.

"That's still sinking into me. What a gift,” he said during the conversation with KMOV. “My daughter-in-law is the daughter-in-law you’d hope for. And the kids are two of the greatest kids you’ll ever meet. I’m just so proud of them.”

It brings good closure for the Doobies keyboardist and vocalist, who always stayed in contact with the birth mother, Diane, an early love he wrote at length about in his 2024 memoir, What a Fool Believes.

Because of how young they both were, what could have been a "beautiful beginning," had they been older, instead was a "sad and remorseful ending." As McDonald shares in the book, Diane's parents sent her away. So her own life was uprooted, she was taken out of school and away from her friends. They both would spend the many years that followed wondering if there might have been a different path.

'It's an Amazing Tribute' How Things Worked Out

For his part, McDonald realizes the events that took place happened in the only way that probably would have made any sense.

"What if I had decided to take responsibility and man up, marry Diane, and be a father? That was, after all, what Diane and I first assumed was the logical and only way forward—­ though I don’t think anyone else involved, taking their measure of me at the time, would have seen the makings of a very responsible adult," he admitted in What a Fool Believes.

"I was a clueless eighth grader who, on the day I went to face her parents to discuss the situation, I actually pedaled over to her house on my sister’s bicycle," he shared. "Hardly the image to inspire confidence in your potential in-­laws."

READ MORE: Michael McDonald Was 'So Stoned' While Watching 'SCTV' Sketch

Goessling knows also that he was right where he was supposed to be. He told KMOV that he always knew he was adopted and had a "wonderful childhood."

"I could not have hand-picked two finer folks to raise me," he added.

McDonald agrees. "I think it's an amazing tribute to the fact that adoption is a wonderful option."

See Michael McDonald With His Long-Lost Son