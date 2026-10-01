Talking Heads Announce Sprawling ‘Fear of Music’ Reissue

Talking Heads have announced an expanded super deluxe edition of the 1979 album Fear of Music, featuring rarities and previously unreleased music.

Available as a three CD/Blu-ray or six LP vinyl set, the collection boasts an assortment of musical goodies sure to excite Talking Heads fans.

Each edition includes a remastered version of the original album, along with two complete concerts from the band’s 1979 Fear of Music tour – one recorded at Boston’s Berklee Performance Center (8/24/79) and the other at Capitol Theatre in New Jersey (11/17/79). Almost all of the live material has never been previously released. Other highlights include alternate versions of "Life During Wartime," "Cities" and "Drugs."

READ MORE: Top 10 Talking Heads Songs

The Blu-ray includes a new mix of the album in Dolby Atmos, 5.1 surround sound, along with rare footage of Talking Heads performing two songs on the English TV show, Old Grey Whistle Test. One of those performances – the band’s rendition of “Life During Wartime” – can be watched below.

Originally released on Aug. 3, 1979, Fear of Music garnered rave reviews and elevated Talking Heads to new commercial heights, peaking at No. 21 on the Billboard 200 and becoming their first album to be certified gold.

READ MORE: How Talking Heads Turned a Corner on 'Fear of Music'

Talking Heads’ Fear of Music (Super Deluxe Edition) will be released on Nov. 13 and is available for pre-order now.

Talking Heads, 'Fear of Music' (Super Deluxe Edition) - 3CD/1BR Track Listing

CD One: 2026 Remaster

“I Zimbra”

“Mind”

“Paper”

“Cities”

“Life During Wartime”

“Memories Can’t Wait”

“Air”

“Heaven”

“Animals”

“Electric Guitar”

“Drugs”

Rarities

“Mind” – Alternate Version

“Life During Wartime” – Alternate Version

“Dancing For Money” – Unfinished Outtake

“Cities” – Alternate Version

“Drugs” – Alternate Version

“I Zimbra” – 12” Version

CD Two: Live at the Berklee Performance Center, Boston, MA (8/24/79)

“Artists Only” *

“Stay Hungry” *

“Cities”

“Paper” *

“Mind”

“Heaven” *

“The Book I Read” *

“Electric Guitar” *

“Air” *

“Warning Sign” *

“Love Goes To A Building On Fire” *

“Memories Can’t Wait” *

“Psycho Killer” *

“Life During Wartime” *

“Take Me To The River” *

CD Three: Live At Capitol Theatre, Passaic, NJ (11/17/79)

“Artists Only”

“Stay Hungry”

“Cities” *

“Paper” *

“Mind” *

“Heaven”

“Electric Guitar” *

“Air”

“Animals” *

“Love Goes To A Building On Fire”

“Found A Job” *

“Memories Can’t Wait”

“Psycho Killer” *

“Life During Wartime” *

Blu-Ray

Audio: Hi-Res Stereo, 5.1 & Atmos Mix of original album (2026 Remaster)

Video: Live on Old Grey Whistle Test, 1979

“Life During Wartime”

“Air”

Talking Heads, 'Fear of Music' (Super Deluxe Edition) - 6LP Track Listing

LP One: 2026 Remaster

Side One

“I Zimbra”

“Mind”

“Paper”

“Cities”

“Life During Wartime”

“Memories Can’t Wait”

Side Two

“Air”

“Heaven”

“Animals”

“Electric Guitar”

“Drugs”

LP Two: Rarities

Side One

“Mind” – Alternate Version

“Life During Wartime” – Alternate Version

“Dancing For Money” – Unfinished Outtake

“Cities” – Alternate Version

“Drugs” – Alternate Version

“I Zimbra” – 12” Version

Side Two

Etching

LP Three: Live at the Berklee Performance Center, Boston, MA (8/24/79)

Side One

“Artists Only” *

“Stay Hungry” *

“Cities”

“Paper” *

Side Two

“Mind”

“Heaven” *

“The Book I Read” *

LP Four: Live at the Berklee Performance Center, Boston, MA (8/24/79)

Side One

“Electric Guitar” *

“Air” *

“Warning Sign” *

Side Two

“Love Goes To A Building On Fire” *

“Memories Can’t Wait” *

“Psycho Killer” *

“Life During Wartime” *

“Take Me To The River” *

LP Five: Live At Capitol Theatre, Passaic, NJ (11/17/79)

Side One

“Artists Only”

“Stay Hungry”

“Cities” *

“Paper” *

Side Two

“Mind” *

“Heaven”

“Electric Guitar” *

“Air”

LP Six: Live At Capitol Theatre, Passaic, NJ (11/17/79)

Side One

“Animals” *

“Love Goes To A Building On Fire”

“Found A Job” *

Side Two

“Memories Can’t Wait”

“Psycho Killer” *

“Life During Wartime” *

FEAR OF MUSIC (2026 Remaster)

2LP Track Listing

LP One

Side One

“I Zimbra”

“Mind”

“Paper”

“Cities”

“Life During Wartime”

“Memories Can’t Wait”

Side Two

“Air”

“Heaven”

“Animals”

“Electric Guitar”

“Drugs”

LP Two: Rarities

Side One

“Mind” – Alternate Version

“Life During Wartime” – Alternate Version

“Dancing For Money” – Unfinished Outtake

“Cities” – Alternate Version

“Drugs” – Alternate Version

“I Zimbra” – 12” Version

Side Two

Etching

* Previously Unreleased