Paul McCartney will release an expanded version of his latest album, The Boys of Dungeon Lane.

The special edition will be available digitally on Oct. 7 and then as a double-vinyl LP on Dec. 9.

The 18-song release will add four tracks to the existing album, which came out in May and reached No. 5 in the U.S. and No. 1 in the U.K. The album is also nominated for the prestigious Mercury Prize, McCartney's first nomination.

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The Boys of Dungeon Lane was hailed upon its release as one of McCartney's most personal and nostalgic albums. Among the songs are "Days We Left Behind" and "We Two," both of which look back on his relationship with his Beatles bandmates.

Watch the Lyric Video for Paul McCartney's 'Days We Left Behind'

One of the songs, "Home to Us," is a duet with the only other surviving Beatle, Ringo Starr.

What's on Paul McCartney's Special Edition of 'The Boys of Dungeon Lane'?

A new version of that track is one of the four songs added to the upcoming special edition of The Boys of Dungeon Lane.

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The other new songs, all recorded during the album sessions from 2021-25 with producer Andrew Watt, include "City Fox," "One Night Stand" and "Chelsea Boots."

The expanded album's new artwork features a silkscreened collage by Kate Gibb, using more than 100 images from McCartney's personal collection.

You can see the track listing for The Boys of Dungeon Lane Special Edition below.

What Has Paul McCartney Said About 'Days We Left Behind'?

The original album's first single, "Days We Left Behind," is particularly noteworthy because of its sentimental look at the early days of the Beatles, when McCartney and John Lennon first started performing together.

"This is very much a memory song for me," McCartney explained in a press release. "The album title, The Boys of Dungeon Lane, comes from a lyric in this track.

"I was thinking just that, about the days I left behind, and I do often wonder if I'm just writing about the past, but then I think how can you write about anything else? It's just a lot of memories of Liverpool. It involves a bit in the middle about John and Forthlin Road, which is the street I used to live in.

"Dungeon Lane is near there. I used to live in a place called Speke, which is quite working class," McCartney concluded. "We didn't have much at all, but it didn't matter because all the people were great and you didn't notice you didn't have much."

Paul McCartney, 'The Boys of Dungeon Lane Special Edition' Track Listing

1. As You Lie There

2. Lost Horizon

3. Days We Left Behind

4. Ripples in a Pond

5. Mountain Top

6. Down South

7. We Two

8. Come Inside

9. Never Know

10. Home to Us

11. Life Can Be Hard

12. First Star of the Night

13. Salesman Saint

14. Momma Gets By

15. City Fox

16. One Night Stand

17. Chelsea Boots

18. Home to Us - Flip Mix