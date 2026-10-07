The creators of the Oasis documentary movie Don’t Look Back in Anger explained why it doesn't contain the scene most fans want to see – the moment when Noel and Liam Gallagher settled their differences before beginning rehearsals for their reunion tour.

And there's a simple reason: it didn't take place.

Writer Steven Knight and directors Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace recently discussed their creative decisions during a movie preview at London's Abbey Road Studios.

READ MORE: 10 Things We Learned From the New Oasis Tour Documentary

"A lot of people having watched the film, have been like, 'Why didn't we get to see the machinations of how they got back together?'" Southern said during a Q&A session, via NME.

"But literally, they didn't sit down and have a heart-to-heart and go, 'You said this, you did that.' They walked back into a room together and we filmed it, and they started and Oasis was back."

The team also revealed that, while interviews with the brothers appear throughout, they're not seen sitting down together until the end. "That's something we talked about right from the beginning," Southern added. "We shouldn't see them together until much later in the film. It was important to hold off on that."

A number of reviews have commented on Noel's reaction to getting back on stage with Oasis. Knight said the elder sibling's "discomfort" was an element of the reunion that had to be recorded.

Watch the Trailer for 'Oasis: Don't Look Back in Anger'

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"[W]hen he first went out there, [he] couldn't look at the audience because he was becoming really emotional. He says it [in the movie]: 'I had to turn my back because I saw all of these reunions happening.' And that really registered with him.

"I think what's important...is that we're talking about unemotional English working-class folks. These are people who are not going to [display their feelings] for fun. This is happening in spite of it – and that makes it more powerful."

Southern noted another "remarkable" element of the movie: "[Y]ou see that thawing happen across the gigs. It wasn't happening backstage; it wasn't happening in rehearsals – it was happening live on stage every night. ... Noel and Liam really got closer on stage."

Don't Look Back in Anger arrives on Disney+ on Oct. 9.