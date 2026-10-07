Phish Announce Last 2026 and First 2027 Tour Dates

Phish will once again ring in the new year in New York City, performing four shows at Madison Square Garden between Dec. 30 and Jan. 2.

The last show will be the jam band's 100th show at the famed venue. They will be only the second act to hit triple digits at the Garden. Only Billy Joel, with 150, has played there more often. The first show of this year's run will mark the 32nd anniversary of the group's debut MSG performance, which took place on Dec. 30, 1994.

A ticket request period for the NYC shows is currently underway at the band's official site and ends Monday, October 12th at Noon ET. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, October 16 at Noon ET.

You can see Phish's complete current tour itinerary below. They are currently wrapping up a brief October swing, with shows remaining in Richmond, Virginia, Jacksonville, Florida and Huntsville, Alabama.

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After the New Years' shows, Trey Anastasio and company will head to Mexico for the 10th anniversary of their Phish: Riviera Maya festival. The four-night event will feature eight sets from Phish, along with late-night DJ sets from James Murphy and Questlove and comedy performances from Fred Armisen, Rory Scovel, Beth Stelling, Ali Macofsky, and Phil Hanley.

Phish Tour Schedule

2026:

10/7 – Richmond, VA @ Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

10/9 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

10/10 – Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater

10/11 – Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater

12/30 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

12/31 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

2027:

01/01 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

01/02 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

01/27 - Riviera Cancun, MX - Moon Palace Cancun

01/28 - Riviera Cancun, MX - Moon Palace Cancun

01/29 - Riviera Cancun, MX - Moon Palace Cancun

01/30 - Riviera Cancun, MX - Moon Palace Cancun