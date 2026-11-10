The fever dream that is getting to see BEAT play King Crimson music is still in progress thanks to the band's current tour, which runs through early December. You can see the dates below.

The all-star collective made its debut in 2024 with a lineup featuring guitarist and vocalist Adrian Belew, guitarist Steve Vai, bassist Tony Levin and drummer Danny Carey, raking in rave reviews.

Carey is occupied this time around with his normal Tool duties, so drum legend Terry Bozzio has been subbed in, which adds a new layer. With Belew and Vai, his added presence means that there are now three Frank Zappa alumni in the lineup. Plus, who among us doesn't want to mark seeing Bozzio play live off our bingo card so unexpectedly here in 2026?

READ MORE: BEAT Launches Fall Tour With New Drummer

Thou Shalt Not Miss BEAT

Once again, this current run is offering no shortage of proof that when presented with the opportunity to hear King Crimson music live in its various forms, one should take that offer. It's also helping to erase a worry that Adrian Belew himself had.

"You know, another reason I started the BEAT thing was I was getting worried that the three records that I did in the '80s, the songs that I wrote and the things that I was, you know, the principal interest in, were getting lost because Robert [Fripp] wasn't playing those songs [from that era]," Belew told UCR in a recent interview you can hear below.

"I was thinking, 'Wow, you mean to tell me all those songs are getting lost in the shuffle?' I was worried about that," he admits. "It probably really shouldn't have been a worry of mine, but that's just how I am sometimes."

However necessary or unnecessary that worry might have been, the end result is that fans got to hear BEAT perform material on the initial tours from 1981's Discipline, 1982's BEAT and the final entry in that initial Belew era, 1984's Three of a Perfect Pair. It's just as good of an idea as you'd think it could be.

READ MORE: Robert Fripp Explains Why He Won't Revive King Crimson

Steve Jennings, Getty Images Steve Jennings, Getty Images

Is This the Final BEAT Tour?

This time around, they're adding in material from 1995's Thrak -- and even a Zappa surprise we won't spoil for you. As you might guess, the latter was a very well-received moment at both of the shows we saw recently on the tour when it stopped in Columbus and Cleveland.

When it comes to Thrak, on the other hand, "People" was a big highlight, as you can see in the below video by Kenz Vidz. But based on what fans have been hearing, is this the last time they'll get to see BEAT?

"Well, we can't say because we we will only know that after the end of next year," Belew offers. "To the extent that we can't do anything for the next year, at least. And then you have to start wondering, 'Well, what will we do if we come back to it? And are we all just going to continue to want to play King Crimson music?"

"I mean, that's a kind of a big lift for somebody like Steve, who has so many irons in the fire, or even me," he adds. "But I think everyone loves the band, so that's not a problem. But you'll just have to see, you know, what does everyone want to do at that point? Everybody will be coming from their their place."

Watch BEAT Perform 'People' From the 'Thrak' Album in Cleveland

What's Next for BEAT?

Of course, the idea of the band going into the studio to record freshly written material together as additional incentive for future activity has been a topic of fan discussion since the first day the touring project was announced. But it doesn't take long to imagine and realize the schedule complexities that would be involved.

"Yeah, that's absolutely the biggest factor. We can only get together for certain periods of time where our schedules are all open at the same time, and immediately we say, "Okay, book a tour for that period,'" he explains. "Because our goal has been since we started to play this music live in as many places around the world as we can -- and basically do a world tour."

"We've kind of done that now. We didn't get to all the Asian countries I was hoping, but we did get through Europe, you know, 21 countries, 31 shows. South America, same thing," he adds. "We didn't play as much in Japan as we normally would, but we did play the Budokan, which is kind of like playing Royal Albert Hall. You know, it's one of those places that everybody reveres. And now we're making our second run through the United States, so I feel like that's what we really set out to do."

"And that's why we haven't even tried to to start making any new music. Now, next year is taken up with obligations from everyone has obligations to do other things, especially Steve Vai, I think, and maybe Tony a bit. I have left my schedule open only because I want to decide when I'm ready. I'm not ready to decide: am I going to tour some more? Am I going to record? Am I going to lay around the house and read books? I'll figure it out though by January."

Steve Jennings, Getty Images Terry Bozzio With BEAT

The Addition of Terry Bozzio

Understandably, fans have been excited about the addition of Terry Bozzio. The legendary drummer has been out of wide circulation for quite a few years when it comes to regular touring. He packed a large kit for his current road adventures, as one would hope (you can see additional photos of the beast at Tony Levin's ongoing tour blog here).

Belew, of course, was similarly excited to welcome Bozzio into the BEAT fold and shared some reflections with UCR about his initial encounters with the drummer.

"Well, when I first worked with Terry, I was as green as it gets. I had never done anything," he says now. "I remember Terry and Patrick O'Hearn had just were just returning from a tour playing jazz with the Brecker Brothers, so they were seasoned professionals. You know, I was this guy from Nashville who was playing in cover bands."

"What I remember thinking is first of all, Terry looked like he was 16 years old, but he was playing drums like I'd never seen anyone play before," he recalls. "It was like, each of his arms and each of his legs could do completely different, independent things, and I'd never really seen anybody with that kind of ability."

"So I studied him as I was studying everything else that was going on," Belew adds. "It was really a few years later when he was coming to to King Crimson shows, and I would see him there. He finally took me to his apartment and he played me some music. He was hoping they'd get a record deal, and it was Missing Persons."

Courtesy of SKH Music BEAT

They've Been Around the World....

As Belew noted during our conversation, BEAT has put some miles in at this point when it comes to his original mission and what he hoped to achieve, making music on stage with Vai, Levin and Carey.

The current fall tour with Bozzio stepping in for Carey shows how far they've come. Understandably, it took the drummer a moment to get his BEAT sea legs, but by the time we caught up with the group in Ohio, they were well-oiled and fully tuned up. It was encouraging to see how many young people came out to see the gigs.

It's not hard to realize what it means to them to be able to see these shows, because it means something similar for nearly everyone who's in the room. There's a chance here to see masters at work. You can say that at minimum about any opportunity to see Belew, Levin, Vai and Bozzio live. But to get all four of them in the room at once? That's something else.

"You know, we've been all around the world since the last time we saw you," Belew told the audience in Cleveland.

And that's something that really stuck out seeing this latest round of shows. These guys can play King Crimson music. They can probably play nearly anything else that you want to throw at them. But for those who saw round one of BEAT, the current shows demonstrate how Belew, Levin and Vai have really found their collective chemistry. There was a palpable connection that felt more defined this time out.

They all feel a freedom to explore, as well -- something Belew says he instilled in the members as they were preparing to go on the road in 2024 -- and he assured us that Beat, mach two, with Bozzio, would have the same mojo in place. He used their initial experiences with Carey behind the kit to illustrate the reasons why.

"We have to play the things that are essentials that everyone knows have to be there. After that, though, we can all take off and go our own ways with it," he detailed. "So, once Danny Carey realized he didn't have to be Bill Bruford, and he became Danny Carey, the doors just kicked wide open, and wow, he started playing incredible stuff that you know was King Crimson material. It just wasn't on those records."

Listen to Adrian Belew on the 'UCR Podcast'

BEAT, 2026 Tour Dates

11/10 Washington, DC MGM National Harbor

11/11 Rochester, NY Kodak Center

11/13 Virginia Beach, VA Sandler Center

11/14 Reading, PA Santander Performing Arts Center

11/15 Philadelphia, PA Academy of Music

11/17 Durham, NC DPAC

11/18 Nashville, TN Grand Ole Opry House

11/21 Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium

11/22 Daytona Beach, FL Peabody Auditorium

11/24 St. Petersburg, FL Mahaffey Theater

11/25 Atlanta, GA Cobb Energy Center

11/28 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall

11/29 Austin, TX ACL Live

11/30 Dallas, TX Music Hall at Fair Park

12/02 Inglewood, CA YouTube Theater

12/03 Riverside, CA Riverside Municipal Auditorium