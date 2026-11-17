Health issues may have forced Phil Collins to slow down his creative output, but that doesn’t mean he’s done with touring or recording.

Backstage at the recent Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, where he was enshrined for a second time, Collins insisted he hasn’t fully retired.

“I can't believe that I'm not going to do something,” the singer declared. “I'm not very good at doing nothing. And I've got a studio in my house. It's a small house in Switzerland. I've got a studio that I run on my own.”

“I've got to get back in there,” Collins continued. “Because that was fun. It wasn't work. It was fun. And I used to operate everything myself, you know, I do it on my own. And that's where some good stuff comes out. So I would like to get back in there.”

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Collins went on to admit he’s “being drawn into” recording new material, further expressing hope that he’ll be able to do so soon. And though the rocker has faced a long list of health challenges in recent years – including multiple knee surgeries, organ failure and nerve damage – he still believes he came make a return to performing concerts as well.

Phil Collins Says He's Discussed a Concert Return With His Family

Though Collins conceded that his “drumming days are probably done,” he expressed optimism regarding a return to the stage.

“At one point, I didn't think I'd live, let alone go on the road again,” he noted, alluding to his ongoing health issues. “But just the other night, I was talking to the kids about it, you know, and everyone got excited, including myself. But it's not beyond the realm of possibility of doing some shows.”

Collins described his efforts to get back to performing and recording as a “work in progress,” but in the glow of his second Hall of Fame induction, the singer’s optimism was evident.

“I've got some great friends of mine that are great musicians that have been in my band,” Collins remarked. “And I'd like to get down to my studio just to sort of have some fun and write some music that I hope will be good enough for people to help to hear and sort of enjoy.”