Phil Collins was honored with a special performance at the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Singer and actress Cynthia Erivo put a soulful spin on Collins' iconic song "In the Air Tonight." The Tony award-winner's powerful voice proved perfect for the tune's heightened emotion, as she delivered the famous lyrics with spine-tingling intensity. Then, as the tune's climactic part kicked in, Blink-182's Travis Barker emerged behind the kit to pound out the iconic drum fill.

Moments earlier, Barker had helped induct Collins, thanking him "for inspiring me and so many others, to pick up a pair of drumsticks and never stop."

READ MORE: Phil Collins Inducted Into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for a Second Time

Though he’s been eligible for induction as a solo artist since 2006, Collins was (somewhat surprisingly) overlooked for many years. As a solo act, Collins sold more than 100 million albums and scored massive hits throughout the ‘80s and ‘90s, ranking among one of the most popular acts of his era.

With his enshrinement as a solo artist, Collins has now officially become a two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee. The acclaimed drummer and singer was previously honored as a member of Genesis in 2010.

Will Phil Collins Perform Again?

Collins hasn’t performed in public since 2022, when he participated in Genesis’ farewell tour. The rocker has been plagued by health problems in recent years and was limited to singing while seated during the final Genesis concert, which took place March 26, 2022, at The O2 Arena in London.

READ MORE: Phil Collins Albums Ranked Worst to Best

Prior to the Hall of Fame ceremony, Collins hinted he still has the itch to go back on tour. "Once you've been on stage all your life and tasted that, it's difficult to stop,” he admitted. “Every now and again, I think about, well, going out on the road again.”

Still, the acclaimed singer also can also look at his second Hall of Fame induction as a natural close to his career.

"I think getting inducted into the Hall of Fame is a lovely way to end it, a full stop at a lovely sentence," he remarked prior to the ceremony.