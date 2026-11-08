Phil Collins Considering Return to Touring: ‘I Haven’t Finished’

On Nov. 14, Phil Collins will become a two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee. He was originally enshrined with Genesis in 2010, but this year he goes in as a solo artist.

"It's great," the singer remarked in a recent video recorded for the Hall of Fame. "It's just one of those things you don't think you're ever going to get, and sometimes you get proved wrong."

Describing the honor as a "pat on the back," Collins admitted his excitement when he was announced as part of this year's class.

"I was thrilled," the rocker confessed. "Because, you know, I turned 75 this year, and I thought, well, it's all coming together at a certain time, kind of retiring."

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Collins went on to note that part of him refuses to fully embrace retirement. In fact, the Hall honor has led him to consider what he may have left in the tank.

Phil Collins Ponders 'Going Out on the Road Again'

"I mean, I've got a studio that's totally in working order downstairs in the basement of my house, and I keep saying to myself, I should go down there," he explained."I've got ideas. I've got things I've finished. I've got things that I've half finished. So who knows? I'm now back to being where I think I could do it."

While Collins admitted there’s part of him that enjoys the freedom of not having to worry about recording or performing, there’s another part that will always yearn for that rock star life.

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"Once you've been on stage all your life and tasted that, it's difficult to stop. I never say exactly never," he noted. "Every now and again, I think about, well, going out on the road again. You can't do that kind of thing just for a half a dozen shows, because it's not financially practical. So I do think every now and again that I haven't finished."

When Was Phil Collins' Last Concert?

Collins' last concert took place on March 26, 2022, at the O2 Arena in London, the final show of Genesis' farewell tour. The rocker was unable to play drums during the show due to severe nerve damage, plus back and hip issues, but performed vocals while seated for the entirety of the concert. Whether he's able to return to the stage in the future remains to be seen. Collins isn't closing the door on a return, and in the meantime he's basking in the glow of his latest honor.

"I think getting inducted into the Hall of Fame is a lovely way to end it, a full stop at a lovely sentence," he admitted, noting that being away from music for a few years has allowed him more family time. "It's been a very profound last two or three years for the kids and also for me. It's got to be very special to have them seeing their dad go up and pick this award up."