Kiss Will Release Three New Box Sets in 2027

Kiss will release three different box sets in 2027, including one dedicated to their first performances in Japan.

Jeff Fura, the Vice President of A&R at Universal Music Enterprises, shared the news Sunday during the "Future of Kiss" panel at the Kiss Kruise in Las Vegas.

He shared a trailer for the box set, which (judging from the video) is titled Kiss Conquers Japan 1977 and features audio from four complete shows and full-length video from two.

"One of the projects we're going to be releasing next year is the complete Budokan box set," Fura explained. "We're really excited about this project. All four shows will be on vinyl and CD, and some selections from the soundchecks will also be included. There's a lot more details to come. This thing is going to be amazing, it's gonna be over the top."

On their very first visit to Japan in April 1977, Kiss performed four sold out shows in three nights at the famed Budokan arena, tying a record set by the Beatles.

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The next two box sets are ones Kiss fans have been expecting: 50th anniversary edition box sets of Love Gun and Alive II, which were both originally released in 1977. A 50th edition box set of 1976's Rock and Roll Over hit stores earlier this month.

"You see the cadence of what's happening here, so I don't think it's a giant secret... but yes Love Gun is turning 50 next year. I am very well deep into putting together a 50th anniversary box set for that," Fura revealed. "I think fans are going to be really surprised by some of the things we're doing for that."

He stated that he was still in the early process of assembling the Alive II set, but noted that "what we've found so far is really exciting." Fura did not share the release dates for any of Kiss' three planned 2027 box sets.

Kiss Kruise: Land-Locked in Las Vegas, co-produced by Vibee, Topeka, and Pophouse, will conclude Sunday night with an electric set by Kiss.