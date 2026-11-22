Michael Stipe of R.E.M. has never released a solo album, but that will change very soon.

He's been teasing the project over the last year — in April appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to perform a brand new song called "The Rest of Ever." At that time, he noted that while he didn't have a title for the album yet, he was "writing the final lyrics" and that he hoped to begin the release process by the end of 2026.

Now, he says, he's technically still on track to do that.

"The first song is coming out on New Year's Eve," he said to the Los Angeles Times. "Five seconds into the new year, there will be a new song with a video setting up the album. And the album will be released in May."

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The album is produced by Andrew Watt, who has, in recent years, worked with a number of rock's biggest names, including the Rolling Stones, Ozzy Osbourne, Iggy Pop, Pearl Jam, Paul McCartney and more.

"There was a time on this album," Watt shared, "where I went out drinking with friends after the studio and came in the next morning with something I wrote when I was extremely hungover — something perfectly dark and cold."

As Stipe recalled, it was actually a great jumping off point: "I took that and ran with it. He came in with a piece of music, and an hour and a half later, I had a lyric for it that completely surprised me. It came out of nowhere, and that's a song that's gonna be on the record. That's a lock."

"You can do good things when you're hungover — that's the lesson here," Watt joked.

Is Michael Stipe's New Album Political?

Stipe, who often uses his platform for activist purposes, says the subject matter of his new album is not political, at least in a direct sense.

"The most interesting exchange happened about a month and a half ago," he said. "I was talking to someone about the record over dinner — they haven't heard a single note of it. It's someone who knows me very well, and they said, 'It's political?' I said, 'No, not at all.'

Then I said, 'In fact, just by dint of it being me and my place in pop culture and my reputation as an activist and the kind of songs that I wrote in the past with my former band, it is deeply, deeply political.' But it's not topical. Music is such a powerful medium, and I'm responding to instinct over anything else right now in terms of what I feel like I need from music and what I feel like I can offer."