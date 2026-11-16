Foo Fighters will continue their heavy-touring ways with a sprawling run of performances planned for summer 2027.

The European trek will see Dave Grohl and company performing 15 shows in 12 different countries, including stops in Germany, Switzerland, Italy and Greece. The tour kicks off June 12 in Reykjavik, Iceland and is currently scheduled to wrap on Sept. 18 in Dublin, Ireland. A full list of summer dates can be found below.

At various points throughout the trek, Foo Fighters will be joined by some impressive opening acts, including Queens of the Stone Age, the Hives, Garbage, St. Vincent and Iggy Pop. More details can be found here.

Foo Fighters' Busy 2027

The new shows add another major leg to Foo Fighters’ 2027 touring plans. The group already announced performances in New Zealand, Australia, India and an extended run through South America, running from January through March.

READ MORE: Top 25 Foo Fighters Songs

Foo Fighters continue to tour in support of their latest album, Your Favorite Toy. The LP was recently nominated for Best Rock Album at the 2027 Grammys, while it’s title track is up for Best Rock Song.

Foo Fighters Take Cover 2027 European Summer Tour Dates

6/9 - Reykjavik, Iceland @ Nýja-Laugardalshöll

6/12 - Helsinki, Finland @ Olympic Stadium

6/15 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Valbyparken

6/17 - Dusseldorf, Germany @ Merkur Spiel-Arena

6/19 - Werchter, Belgium @ Werchter Parklife

6/22 - Bern, Switzerland @ Stadion Wankdorf

6/25 - Florence, Italy @ OPEL Firenze Rocks

6/27 - Zagreb, Croatia @ INmusic Festival

6/30 - Sofia, Bulgaria @ Vasil Levski Stadium

7/2 - Athens, Greece @ Ejekt Festival

9/9 - London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

9/11 - London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

9/14 - Darlington, UK @ The Darlington Arena

9/16 - Edinburgh, UK @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

9/18 - Dublin, Ireland @ Croke Park