The Marshall Tucker Band has officially confirmed a 20-concert 2027 slate dubbed the Lovers, Dreamers and MTB Tour. Included are more than half a dozen additional stops, highlighted by Styx's recently rescheduled Rockin' in Paradise music festival.

The band is led by stalwart frontman Doug Gray. He sang "Heard It in a Love Song," a No. 14 hit for the Marshall Tucker Band in 1977. Thankfully, Gray has completely recovered from unspecified health issues that forced a brief touring hiatus in early 2025.

They will be paired with the Little River Band at select stops. See a complete list of dates, cities and venues below, along with the tour poster and an expanded sneak peek at 2027's biggest music festivals and cruises. For more information or tickets, visit the Marshall Tucker Band's official site.

When Does the Marshall Tucker Band's 2027 Tour Begin?

Taken in context, it's no surprise that the Marshall Tucker Band remains so busy. "Every record of ours is a reference is to moving," Gray told Billboard. That started with their Top 40 breakout song from more than 50 years ago: "'Fire on the Mountain' has references to staying on the move and accomplishing things."

The Marshall Tucker Band issued six gold-selling LPs and the platinum smash Carolina Dreams before the end of the '70s. Along the way, Gray says generations have grown up with their songs. "People still get married, they still break up – and that's why people still come to the shows," he added. "They have their memories — and they bring their grandkids now."

The Marshall Tucker Band released six gold-selling LPs in the '70s, including five in a row. (Redferns, Getty Images) The Marshall Tucker Band released six gold-selling LPs in the '70s, including five in a row. (Redferns, Getty Images)

Is it any surprise that one of their more recent treks was called the Infinite Road Tour? "I don't think I have the ability to quit," Gray told Taste of Country. "I don't think that God wants me to quit. I think he wants me to go out there and show some of these guys [not to] give up."

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Gray will be joined on stage by long-time multi-instrumentalist Marcus Henderson, guitarist and vocalist Chris Anderson, bassist and vocalist Ray Cardwell, drummer Brian Peters and guitarist and vocalist Ivan Pulley. Anderson took over in March for Rick Willis.

Meanwhile, the Marshall Tucker Band is set to unveil an expanded, newly remastered reissue of their gold-selling Top 30 hit self-titled debut. Bonus material on the digital and compact disc editions includes a never-before-issued live version of the timeless favorite "Can't You See." The new 3LP edition features still more concert recordings. The Marshall Tucker Band: Expanded Edition will be available Friday (Nov. 20).

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Marshall Tucker Band's 2026-27 Tour Dates

(Latest updates in bold.)

11/20 – Roanoke Rapids, NC @ Weldon Mills Theatre

11/21 – Fernandina Beach, FL @ Mocama Beer Company

2/2 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Jack White Theatre * (Canceled)

2/4 – Rockford, IL @ Hard Rock Live Rockford *

2/5 – Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana *

2/6 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

2/12 – Lansdowne, PA @ Lansdowne Theater

2/13 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Universal Preservation Hall

2/16 – San Antonio, TX @ San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

2/19 – Ocala, FL @ Circle Square Cultural Center

2/21 – Sarasota, FL @ Thunder by the Bay Music & Motors Festival

2/26 – Gainesville, GA @ The Hall

2/27 – Pelham, TN @ The Caverns

3/4 – Charles Town, WV @ Hollywood Casino

3/5 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino

3/12 – Fort Dodge, IA @ Iowa Central Community College

3/13 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ Cedar Crossing Casino & Entertainment Center

4/16 – Plano, TX @ Lexus Box Garden at Legacy Hall

4/17 – Georgetown, TX @ Two Step Inn Festival

6/7 – Livingston, MT @ Pine Creek Lodge

10/7 – Miramar Beach, FL - Rockin' in Paradise

*-With the Little River Band

2027's Biggest Music Festivals and Cruises Here's an expanded preview of 2027's biggest music festivals and cruises, with confirmed dates and lineups. Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso

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