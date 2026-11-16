Judas Priest is still adding dates to an already-packed slate of 2026 shows. Among the nearly 10 new concerts is an appearance at Welcome to Rockville in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Despite decades together, expect the same high-energy performances: "Priest music is about escapism and joy," frontman Rob Halford told Classic Rock. "I've always said we take our music deadly serious as professional musicians, but if you can't have a laugh and a good time then you might as well pack it in."

See an updated list of dates, cities and venues below, along with the tour poster and an expanded look ahead to 2027's biggest music festivals and cruises. For more information or Judas Priest tickets, head over to their official website.

When Does Judas Priest's 2027 Tour Begin?

Now called the Only the Strong Survive Tour, these newly confirmed concerts find the group paired with Saxon. Judas Priest already joined the bill at Boardwalk Rock in Ocean City, Maryland, among several other festival shows.

These appearances will be the first since stalwart bassist Ian Hill announced his touring retirement in early October. He will be replaced by Uriah Heep's Davey Rimmer, who'd previously filled in.

Hill pointed to issues with advanced arthritis and an injured shoulder. "I've been struggling with that for the past couple of tours or so, and it doesn't go away, unfortunately," he later admitted. "It's one of those things that just gets worse as time goes by. I almost retired at the end of the last tour."

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Work Has Begun on Judas Priest's Next Album

Judas Priest's most recent studio project was 2024's Top 5 U.K. smash Invincible Shield. Hill has confirmed he's part of the sessions for a follow-up, which is also due in 2027. "I've managed to put bass down to the new album coming out next year," he said. "So, at least I'll be on the record, if nothing else."

READ MORE: Top 10 Judas Priest Songs

In the meantime, Judas Priest has issued a new 50th anniversary remixed and remastered edition of their second LP, 1976's Sad Wings of Destiny.

"I really love that album," Halford told OC Weekly. "It's an important album for us as a band and for heavy-metal music in general. It's just a very solid and representation of a lot of the best of Priest: the riffs, the tempo, the songwriting and vocals. It still stands the test of time.”

Judas Priest's 2027 Only the Strong Survive Tour Dates

(New dates in bold)

5/7 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

5/16 – Ocean City, MD @ Boardwalk Rock

6/22 – Groningen, Netherlands @ Martinihal

6/23-26 – Oslo, Norway @ Tons of Rock

6/24 – Kobenhavn, Denmark @ Copenhell Festival

6/30 – Goteborg, Sweden @ Gothenburg Burning

7/1 – Uppsala, Sweden @ Botanical Garden

7/2-4 – Helsinki, Finland @ Tuska Festival

7/6 – Riga, Latvia @ Wondersala

7/8 – Gliwice, Poland @ PreZero Arena Gliwice

7/10 – Sperken, Austria @ Burg Clam

7/11 – Vizovice, Czechia @ Masters of Rock

7/14 – Markopoulo Mesogeas, Greece @ Release Festival Athens

7/17 – Sisli, Turkey – Kucukciftlik Park

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