Uriah Heep is bringing the Magician's Farewell Tour to North America, with nearly 30 stops scheduled for 2027 in the U.S. and Canada. They'll be in Europe through the end of this month on a run of shows that originally began in 2024.

Blue Oyster Cult has already confirmed eight shared appearances with Uriah Heep, set between mid-February and early March 2027. These new headliner concerts continue into late March. There's also a festival stop and a newly rescheduled appearance.

Tickets go on sale at 10AM local time on Friday (Nov. 20). The tour will also include special guests Brother Cane, which features Damon Johnson of Lynyrd Skynyrd. Check out a complete list of dates, cities and venues below, along with an expanded preview of 2027's biggest music festivals and cruises. For more information or Uriah Heep tickets, visit their official site.

When Does Uriah Heep's 2027 North American Tour Begin?

Uriah Heep rose to wider fame through a trio of gold-selling albums that began with 1972's Demons and Wizards. At that point, they were in the midst of releasing six straight U.K. Top 40 hit LPs, including 1975's No. 7 smash Return to Fantasy. Their biggest stateside single was 1972's "Easy Livin.'"

The group is still led by co-founding guitarist Mick Box, though he had a health scare earlier in the year. Box was forced to miss some shows – but he bounced back within a few weeks.

Mick Box co-founded Uriah Heep as a teenager in the late-'60s and still leads the group today. (Hulton Archive, Getty Images) Mick Box co-founded Uriah Heep as a teenager in the late-'60s and still leads the group today. (Hulton Archive, Getty Images)

"I went in for the last test with my doctor," Box later told interviewer Adrian Hextall. "He said, 'It is unbelievable, because what you have just been through, people are either in bed or dead, and here you are flying to Miami.' I said, 'Oh, I am doing all right!'"

READ MORE: How Uriah Heep's Debut Album Helped Launch Heavy Metal

Original Uriah Heep keyboard player Ken Hensley and long-time drummer Lee Kerslake both died in 2020, followed by late-'70s era vocalist John Lawton in 2021. Frontman Bernie Shaw and keyboardist Phil Lanzon have been with the group since the mid-'80s, while bassist Dave Rimmer and drummer Russell Gilbrook are more recent additions. Their last album remains 2023's Chaos and Colour.

Uriah Heep's Remaining 2026 Tour Dates

11/16 – Casino de Paris @ Paris, France

11/17 – Brussels, Belgium @ Cirque Royal

11/19 – Orebro, Sweden @ Conventum Kongress

11/21 – Arnhem, Netherlands @ Musis Arnhem

11/22 – Eindhoven, Netherlands @ Muziekgebouw Eindhoven

Uriah Heep's 2027 North American Tour

2/17 – Vancouver, BC @ Harbour Convention Centre

2/18 - Tacoma, WA @ Pantages Theater (with Blue Oyster Cult)

2/19 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

2/22 – Menlo Park, CA @ Guild Theatre

2/24 – Fresno, CA @ Tower Theatre

2/25 – Riverside, CA @ Fox Performing Arts Center

2/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Theater at Virgin Hotels

2/27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre (with Blue Oyster Cult)

2/28 – Thousand Oaks, CA @ Kavli Theatre (with Blue Oyster Cult)

3/2 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre (with Blue Oyster Cult)

3/5 – Rockford, IL @ Coronado Performing Arts Theatre (with Blue Oyster Cult)

3/6 – St. Charles, MO @ Family Arena (with Blue Oyster Cult)

3/7 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center (with Blue Oyster Cult)

3/9 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre (with Blue Oyster Cult)

3/10-12 – Kent, OH @ Kent Stage

3/13 – Rama, ON @ Casino Rama Resort

3/16 – Huntington, NY @ Paramount

3/17 – Fairfield, CT @ SHU Community Theatre

3/18 – Sellersville, PA @ Sellersville Theater

3/19 – Jim Thorpe, PA @ Penn's Peak

3/21 – Englewood, NJ @ Performing Arts School at Bergen PAC

3/22 – Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore Silver Spring

3/24 – Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore

3/25 – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

3/26 – Orlando, FL @ Plaza Live

3/27 – Clearwater, FL @ Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

6/9-12 – Solvesborg, Sweden @ Sweden Rock Festival

7/10 – Ljubljana, Slovenia @ Cvetlicarna Emporia (rescheduled from 11/11)