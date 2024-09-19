Uriah Heep Announces Farewell Tour

British rock legends Uriah Heep have announced their farewell tour.

In a video message to fans, Mick Box, the band’s last surviving original member, revealed the news.

“Who can believe next year is 55 years since the band started, and that's just so amazing. I know many of you have been with us since the beginning, and we do thank you for that. It means the world to us,” the rocker said in part. "Unfortunately, we have made the decision to wind down touring the whole world next year under the title of 'Magician's Farewell'. In fact, The Magician's Farewell.”

Box noted that tour dates will be announced in February 2025, and suggested that the the trek will be extensive.

"Over the next two to three years, we intend to play as many places as possible and see you all for the one last time,” he explained. "On behalf of the band and myself, I wanna thank you all for the continued support you have always given us. It means the world to us, and it means so much to us, and I just wanna thank you for that.”

Watch the Uriah Heep Farewell Tour Announcement

Uriah Heep's Rock Legacy

Regarded as a pioneer of hard rock, heavy metal and progressive rock, Uriah Heep rose to success in the 1970s. In America, their biggest commercial hit was “Easy Livin’” from 1972’s Demons and Wizards. Further well-known songs include “Gypsy,” “The Wizard,” “Stealin'" and "Sweet Lorraine.”

In total, Uriah Heep has released 25 studio albums across their impressive career. The most recent, Chaos & Colour, came out in 2023.

In addition to Box, the band’s current lineup features vocalist Bernie Shaw, keyboardist Phil Lanzon, drummer Russell Gilbrook and bassist Dave Rimmer.