Todd Rundgren has announced a new summer tour.

The 25 dates, billed as the Damned if I Do tour, launch in June and run through the middle of July.

"It's always a challenge for me because my audience is so diverse, I never know what they're in the mood for," noted Rundgren in a press release announcing the new tour.

READ MORE: Revisiting Todd Rundgren's Masterpiece, 'Something/Anything?'

"I want to make sure we have all the musical ammunition we need to satisfy the spectrum."

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His latest album, Space Force, was released in 2022.

Rundgren's backing band for the upcoming tour includes keyboardist Gil Assayas, guitarist Bruce McDaniel, drummer Prairie Prince, horn player Bobby Strickland and bassist Kasim Sulton, a former bandmate of Rundgren's in Utopia.

Where Is Todd Rundgren Playing in 2026?

The Damned if I Do tour begins on June 11 with a show in St. Charles, Illinois. For the next five weeks, Rundgren and his band will perform concerts in Dallas, Atlanta, and Washington, D.C., before concluding on July 19 in Beverly, Massachusetts.

You can see all of the tour dates below.

A presale begins on Wednesday at 10 a.m. EDT. The general public sale starts on Friday at 10 a.m. local. More information is available at Rundgren's website.

Tod Rundgren, 'Damned If I Do ' 2026 Tour

June 11 – Arcada Theatre – St. Charles, IL

June 12 – Des Plaines Theatre – Des Plaines, IL

June 14 – Vibrant Music Hall – Waukee, IA

June 16 – Majestic Theatre – Dallas, TX

June 17 – House of Blues – Houston, TX

June 19 – Tobin Center for the Performing Arts – San Antonio, TX

June 20 – Golden Nugget – Lake Charles, LA

June 22 – Buckhead Theatre – Atlanta, GA

June 23 – The Parker – Ft. Lauderdale, FL

June 25 – Capitol Theatre – Clearwater, FL

June 26 – Capitol Theatre – Clearwater, FL

June 28 – Circle Square Cultural Center – Ocala, FL

June 30 – Charleston Music Hall – Charleston, SC

July 01 – Carolina Theatre of Durham – Durham, NC

July 03 – The Caverns – Pelham, TN

July 05 – KEMBA Live! – Columbus, OH

July 06 – Riviera Theatre – North Tonawanda, NY

July 08 – Community Arts Center – Williamsport, PA

July 09 – Warner Theatre – Washington, DC

July 11 – Keswick Theatre – Glenside, PA

July 12 – Keswick Theatre - Glenside, PA

July 15 – Patchogue Theatre – Patchogue, NY

July 16 – Tarrytown Music Hall – Tarrytown, NY

July 18 – Bally’s Twin River Casino – Lincoln, RI

July 19 – Cabot Theater – Beverly, MA