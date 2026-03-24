20 Rock Band Pinball Machines and What Players Say About Them

20 Rock Band Pinball Machines and What Players Say About Them

Getty Images/Stern Pinball

Some of the biggest names in rock are transforming their songs and personas into popular pinball games.

And while rock-themed pinball machines are nothing new, there has been an increase in the number of bands getting their own dedicated games.

In the past 10 years alone, Illinois-based gaming company Stern Pinball has released titles based on the Beatles, Iron Maiden, Led Zeppelin and Rush. Another game themed around Metallica also recently got a massive update and re-released by Stern as a "remastered" version.

The relationship between pinball and music makes a lot of sense on multiple levels when you think about it.

On one hand, companies are able to tap into an iconic band's well-established fanbase and potentially get them interested in pinball. Think about a Metallica fan who has never played pinball wanting to hear what songs are on the game or maybe even being compelled to buy a machine, which can cost upwards of $10,000.

The benefit goes the other way, too. Since all of the machines feature the bands' music, they are also able to potentially reach a new audience.

"This machine inspired me to listen to some Alice Cooper songs, and find that I enjoyed them more than I thought I would," one player said in a review for the Cooper-themed machine posted on the popular pinball website Pinside.com.

Here is a look at rock acts with their own officially licensed pinball machines and what players think of them.

20 Rock Bands With Their Own Licensed Pinball Machines

We tracked down some of the biggest pinball machines themed after major rock acts. Check out what each of these unique games features and what players have said about them on the Pinball review website Pinside.com.

Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

Filed Under: Alice Cooper, Iron Maiden, Led Zeppelin, Metallica, Rush, The Beatles, UCR
Categories: Lists, Rock Memorabilia

More From Ultimate Classic Rock