The Eagles keep adding new dates to their 2026 slate of shows. The latest is, once again, after their regularly scheduled run at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

See a complete list of dates, cities and venues below. The Eagles' current run of appearances in Nevada is scheduled to conclude in late April.

Presales for the new show, set in mid-May between concerts in Nashville and the Dallas metro area, begin at 10AM ET on Tuesday, March 24. General ticket on-sales follow, also at 10AM ET, on Friday, March 27. For more information, visit their official website.

Where Will the Eagles Play Next?

They'll also appear in early May at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. The Eagles confirmed three additional shows under the banner of The Long Goodbye: Act III in a late February announcement. Tedeschi Trucks Band was lined up for support on all of those dates, beginning in early May.

The Long Goodbye Tour officially began in September 2023. Logistics have apparently kept the Eagles from confirming new dates in a bulk announcement.

"We want to give all our fans a chance to see us on this final round, so scheduling information will be released as dates are set," the band said in an official statement. "The difficulties of booking venues for multiple nights may require us to return to certain cities, depending on demand."

Glenn Frey, left, and Bernie Leadon are featured on the Eagles' expanded edition of 'One of These Nights' (Gijsbert Hanekroot, Getty Images) Glenn Frey, left, and Bernie Leadon are featured on the Eagles' expanded edition of 'One of These Nights' (Gijsbert Hanekroot, Getty Images) loading...

The group also previewed an expanded edition of 1975's One of These Nights, with a new mix of the original album, Dolby Atmos and high resolution mixes and a previously unreleased concert from the era. The pre-Joe Walsh lineup of Don Henley, Glenn Frey, Randy Meisner, Bernie Leadon, and Don Felder appeared that night at the Sunshine Festival in Anaheim.

READ MORE: Ranking Every Song From Eagles’ Game-Changing ‘One of These Nights’ LP

The Eagles' Sphere residency has already surpassed the 50-show mark to become the longest-running series in the venue's history. The sets touch on most of the Eagles' best-known songs while also making room for varied moments like Henley's solo Top 10 hit "The End of Innocence" and "Funk #49," the radio favorite from Walsh's pre-Eagles band, the James Gang.

Listen to Don Felder on the 'UCR Podcast'

Eagles 2026 Tour Dates

2/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere

2/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere

3/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere

3/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere

3/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere

3/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere

4/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere

4/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere

5/2 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

5/5 - Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park

5/9 - Nashville, TN @ FirstBank Stadium

5/13 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

5/16 - Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field

Eagles Live Albums Ranked Worst to Best Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso

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