Frontman Arnel Pineda posted a cryptic message on social media as Journey’s farewell tour continues.

He began Sunday by apologizing to “everyone who’s attempted to reach out and secure an interview with me over the years.” Pineda insisted that “being aloof wasn’t intentional nor a disrespect, it's just that there’s nothing to tell much.”

From there, Pineda gave a brief synopsis of his Journey story – how he was plucked from obscurity to become “part of a LEGACY that’s touched millions of lives. ... Before we all knew it, 18 and a half years [had] passed, so that’s all there is. Other details or behind the scenes incidents and moments? They’re all but [a] blur while chasing the shadows of greatness I’ll never be able to catch nor achieve.”

Arnel Pineda References His 'New Chapter'

It was at this point that the message took an unexpected turn. Pineda thanked all of his fans and critics, adding that “for now, the story will go on, and who knows when it’ll stop.

“I just wanna urge your respect to my privacy as I navigate a new chapter in my life that’s still kinda scary coz for me, it’s unknown and won’t reveal much of what I’m expecting it to be,” he continued. “The mystery of living a life in this world we are all in. ... Well, I’ll keep chasing.”

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It wasn’t clear what “new chapter” Pineda was referring to, but he appears to have a very busy schedule with Journey. The band's tour dates currently run through August, and there has been talk about the farewell tour extending into 2027.

Arnel Pineda Arnel Pineda joined Journey in 2007 after being discovered on YouTube. (Ethan Miller, Getty Images) loading...

Arnel Pineda Previously Tried to Pull Out of Journey's Farewell Tour

Pineda has already expressed misgivings about Journey’s Final Frontier Tour. In a conversation with Rolling Stone, he admitted to trying to pull out on two different occasions due to struggles with his voice and an ongoing divorce.

“I said to [the band] I wanted to retire because of my personal problems,” he recalled. “No answer. Obviously, they don’t want to find another singer.”

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After Pineda’s comments were published, Journey guitarist and co-founder Neal Schon responded by insisting he never prevented anyone “from making their own personal decisions.” He added that part of Journey’s contract with touring company AEG specifically stated that the farewell tour could only move forward with Pineda.