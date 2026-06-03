With the new Masters of the Universe movie hitting theaters June 5th, '80s kids are about to fall face-first into an awesome pile of plastic nostalgia.

He-Man action figures lived up to the marketing language invented to avoid boys owning dolls, because they really did things. The engineers at Mattel brilliantly built mechanical, genuinely ingenious features into many of the figures.

He-Man Toys Were Called Action Figures for a Reason

Masters of the Universe figures are still very collectible. (Getty Images) Masters of the Universe figures are still very collectible. (Getty Images) loading...

Unlike G.I. Joe before them, He-Man figures didn't just stand there — they punched, sprayed, extended, clamped, rotated, launched, rappelled, and in at least one legendary case, smelled.

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Each also came equipped with a punny name that complemented their abilities or accessories, which I'm convinced is the reason I love puns so much to this day. These were smart (Trap Jaw, Fisto, Stinkor — genuinely, deeply committed to the bit), and this was the '80s, so of course each toy package came with a mini-comic tucked inside an impossible-to-open plastic clamshell.

Kobra Kahn He-Man Action Figure Kobra Kahn was basically a spray bottle. (MOTU Jason's Toy Rescue/eBay) loading...

The gold standard of He-Man figures — the one that fully demonstrated the art put into each one — was Kobra Khan (pictured above). He (it?) was a cobra-like warrior who could, of course, spray a venomous mist. It was a brilliant concept, but the execution of how to build that into a toy was genius: fill his hollow chest cavity with water, press his head down, and the mechanism turns his skull into a tiny atomizer — a fine, deeply satisfying mist. When I bought my first bottle of cologne, I recall thinking, "This is like Kobra Khan!"

LOOK: The Best Masters of the Universe Action Figures from the 1980s — and What Made Them Genius We picked 16 of the original He-Man action figures from the 1980s with the most unique features, accessories, and names. By the power of Grayskull: here they are. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz