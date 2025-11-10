Four more concert dates have been added to Eagles' ongoing Sphere residency.

In addition to the shows scheduled for January and February, the band will play another four dates on March 20, 21, 27 and 28.

A general ticket sale for all of the band's 2026 shows will launch on Nov. 21, preceded by a presale on Nov. 19.

Longest-Running Sphere Residency Record

At present, Eagles hold the record for the longest-running residency at the Las Vegas venue with 56 shows in total.

"We'll be the house band for this evening," Don Henley joked at one show last year (via the Los Angeles Times). "Remember the old black-and-white silent movies, they had the organist down there performing music to the film? That's what we are — we're the organist."

READ MORE: Eagles Album Closing Songs Ranked Worst to Best

"The Sphere is a 21st century technology. And it's a new thing. It's a new thing for us," guitarist Joe Walsh explained to Rolling Stone in 2024. "It's a new thing for music. It's a new thing for the people that work at the Sphere. Nobody really knows how to work it except to go in and see what the problems are and fix them. So it's getting better and better all the time, but it's amazing."

Other artists with plans to perform at the Sphere in 2026 include the Backstreet Boys, Kenny Chesney, No Doubt and the Zac Brown Band.

Eagles, Sphere Concert Dates 2026:

Friday, January 23 / Saturday, January 24

Friday, January 30 / Saturday, January 31

Friday, February 20 / Saturday, February 21

Friday, February 27 / Saturday, February 28

Newly Added:

Friday, March 20 / Saturday, March 21

Friday, March 27 / Saturday, March 28