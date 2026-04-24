The busy summer of 2026 touring schedule will be marked by heralded reunions, long-awaited comebacks and some very lengthy goodbyes.

Rush is getting back together for the first tour since the death of drummer and lyricist Neil Peart. The Robinson brothers put their differences aside to mount another sweeping Black Crowes tour. Triumph is also back with their foundational trio for the first time in ages.

Journey will wrap up the first leg of farewell dates on the Final Frontier Tour – but with more to come. They're not alone: Rod Stewart has been appearing on the One Last Time Tour since 2024. The Eagles copped to their own never-ending cycle by called their tour the Long Goodbye: Act III.

Who's Touring This Summer?

Two legendary touring acts, Neil Young and Yes, both canceled their summer 2026 plans. One gave an explanation while the other did not.

Yes cited a needed surgical procedure for guitarist Steve Howe, the longest-tenured remaining member of the group. They later confirmed nine new summer dates across the U.K. – but in May 2027. In the meantime, they are preparing to release Aurora, the 24th album from Yes.

READ MORE: The Best Songs from Rush’s Last Albums

Young and his touring band, the Chrome Hearts, had scheduled a 13-stop run on the Love Earth Tour through Europe and the U.K., beginning in June in Manchester, England. Elvis Costello and the Imposters were set to open the first nine shows before everything was called off. Young didn't say why: "I have decided to take a break and will not be touring Europe this time."

On the other hand, AC/DC is still touring behind Power Up. The B-52s decided against retiring. Multi-act shows including Deep Purple/Kansas and Lynyrd Skynyrd/Foreigner are set to criss-cross the U.S. Bon Jovi will tour for the first time in four years. Guns N' Roses return after last playing North America in 2023. There are also not one, but two big spoken-word treks on tap.

Best save up! Here's a look at more than 80 of the biggest rock tours scheduled for the summer of 2026:

Summer 2026 Preview: Rock's 85 Biggest Tours Here's a sneak peek at more than 80 of rock's biggest Summer 2026 tours. Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso

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