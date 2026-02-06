Neil Young Cancels His 2026 Tour Plans

Neil Young has canceled all of his 2026 tour plans.

Young and his most recent touring band, the Chrome Hearts, were scheduled to launch the 13-date European Love Earth tour on June 19th in Manchester, England. Elvis Costello and the Imposters were set to be the opening act at the first nine shows.

“I have decided to take a break and will not be touring Europe this time,” Young (sorta) explained on his official website. “Thanks to everyone who bought tickets. I’m sorry to let you down, but this is not the time. I do love playing LIVE anda being with you and the Chrome Hearts. LOVE Neil be well.”

Young and the Chrome Hearts - keyboardist Spooner Oldham, guitarist Micah Nelson, bassist Corey McCormick and drummer Anthony LoGerfo - toured Europe and North America last year, appearing together at Farm Aid in September and most recently at Harvest Moon: A Gathering in Lake Hughes, California on Oct. 25.

The group also backed Young on his most recent solo album, 2025's Talkin to the Trees. Young is the second major rock band to cancel their 2026 tour plans in the past 24 hours, as Twisted Sister called off their 50th anniversary reunion plans Thursday night due to singer Dee Snider's health concerns.

Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts, Love Earth Tour 2026 Dates

6/19 - Manchester, England @ Heaton Park*

6/22 - Nimes, France @ Festival de Nimes*

6/24 - Nancy, France @ Nancy Open Air*

6/27 - Chelmsford, England @ State Fayre, Hylands Park*

6/29 - Glasgow, Scotland @ Glasgow Summer Sessions, Bellahouston Park*

7/1 - Cork, Ireland @ Virgin Media Park*

7/3 - Oxfordshire, England @ Blenheim Palace Festival*

7/5 - Cardiff, Wales @ Blackweir Fields*

7/8 - Weert, the Netherlands @ Evenemententerrein Weert-Noord*

7/10 - Zottegem, Belgium @ Rock Zottegem

7/12 - Locarno, Switzerland @ Moon+Stars, Piazza Grande

7/14 - Lucca, Italy @ Lucca Summer Festival, Mura Storiche

7/16 - Codroipo- Udine, Italy @ Villa Manin