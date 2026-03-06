Fans of classic TV from the ’60s, '70s, and '80s rejoiced this week when it was announced that the Brady Bunch house — or at least the one used for the exterior shots — would officially be designated a historic-cultural landmark. That designation means the iconic home cannot be drastically renovated or demolished.

Pork chops and applesauce, forever!

Why the Brady Bunch House Became So Iconic

The ranch home, located in California’s San Fernando Valley and built in 1959, is likely the source of many people’s love for mid-century architecture, complete with its distinctive split-level design, gabled roof, and instantly recognizable facade seen in the show’s opening scenes.

The Brady Bunch House Now a Landmark

While the home is a magnet for classic TV fans and was only used for exterior shots, it was featured prominently in an HGTV series after the network bought the house and used it as the basis for the renovation show A Very Brady Renovation. Designers painstakingly recreated parts of the interior so they would resemble the memorable rooms viewers saw on the original TV series, which actually filmed its interior scenes on a soundstage during the show’s run from 1969 to 1974.

Of course, the Brady house is far from the only real-life home that became part of television history. Surprisingly, many of these TV homes can still be viewed simply by pulling up Google Street View. While they hold a special place in TV fans’ hearts, most of them are still private family homes.

