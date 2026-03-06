The Who will celebrate one of their most intriguing modern-era shows with Live at Eden Project. Set for release on May 29, the album finds co-founders Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey backed by the Heart of England Philharmonic Orchestra amid a striking network of biomes in the Cornish countryside.

The Eden Project's natural acoustics added a new dimension to their classic songs. The Who camp describes the July 2023 as a "once-in-a-lifetime convergence of music, environment and artistic vision." Pre-ordering for Live at Eden Project is already underway.

The performance touched on beloved anthems like "My Generation," "Baba O'Riley" and "Who Are You" but also made room for more rarely performed songs including the 1965 stand-alone single "Anyway, Anyhow, Anywhere," "The Rock" from 1973's Quadrophenia and "Cry If You Want" from from 1982's It's Hard, among others. See a complete tracklist below.

What's on the Who's 'Live at Eden Project'?

Live at Eden Project will be available in a variety of formats, including 2CD digipak, limited-edition 3LP gatefold pressed on recycled vinyl, digital edition, and a standard 3LP gatefold. A trailer for the live album can also be found below. There's a new streaming version of "Pinball Wizard," too.

This new orchestral album follows The Who With Orchestra Live at Wembley, which arrived just before they played in Cornwall and featured a much-broader stadium performance from 2019. Daltrey and Townshend have not announced plans to perform again in 2026 after wrapping up their North American dates last October. The tour had been dubbed The Song Is Over.

The Who, 'Live at Eden'

1. "Overture"

2. "1921"

3. "Amazing Journey"

4. "Sparks"

5. "The Acid Queen"

6. "Pinball Wizard"

7. "We’re Not Gonna Take It"

8. "Who Are You"

9. "Eminence Front"

10. "The Kids Are Alright"

11. "You Better You Bet"

12. "Anyway, Anyhow, Anywhere"

13. "Substitute"

14. "I Can’t Explain"

15. "My Generation"

16. "Cry If You Want"

17. "Won’t Get Fooled Again"

18. "Behind Blue Eyes"

19. "The Real Me"

20. "I’m One"

21. "5:15"

22. "The Rock"

23. "Love Reign O’er Me"

24. "Baba O’Riley"

Watch the Trailer for the Who’s ‘Live at Eden Project’

