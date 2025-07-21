The Who started their 2025 farewell tour with the first of two concerts in Italy Sunday night.

Under the banner of The Song Is Over, the band delivered 20 songs with a refreshed lineup since the controversial departure, rehiring and subsequent departure of drummer Zak Starkey earlier this year.

Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey were joined onstage by longstanding collaborators Simon Townshend (guitar, mandolin), Loren Gold (keys) and John Button (bass). Starkey’s replacement, Scott Devours, was joined by backing singer John Hogg and percussionist Jody Linscott; all three have been associated with the Who for decades.

Videos from the show and a complete set list are below.

READ MORE: Pete Townshend Doesn’t Understand What Zak Starkey Did Wrong

“I must say that although the road has not always been enjoyable for me, it is usually easy: the best job I could ever have had,” Townshend previously said of the farewell tour. “I keep coming back. Every time I do, I meet new fans and feel new energy.

“Roger and I are in a good place, despite our age, eager to throw our weight behind this fond farewell to all our faithful fans, and hopefully to new ones who might jump in to see what they have been missing for the last 57 years. This tour will be about fond memories, love and laughter.”

The North American leg of The Song Is Over tour begins on Aug. 16 in Sunrise, Florida, and ends on Sept. 28 in Las Vegas. After announcing those dates, Daltrey said he wasn’t sure whether the band would end their final road trip in their native England.

“Touring America is a damn sight easier,” he explained. “The U.K. has decided to make it as difficult as possible to go from A to B. In America, you seem to want to make it as easy as possible.” He added that he was “not confident” any British dates would take place, calling the nation “the land of ‘no.’”

Watch the Who Perform 'My Generation'

Watch the Who Perform '5:15'

Watch the Who Perform 'See Me, Feel Me'

Watch the Who Perform 'Baba O'Riley'

Watch the Who Perform 'Won't Get Fooled Again'

The Who, Anfiteatro Camerini, Piazzola sul Brenta, Italy, 7/20/25

1. “I Can’t Explain”

2. “Substitute”

3. “Who Are You”

4. “Love Ain’t for Keepin’”

5. “Bargain”

6. “The Seeker”

7. “Pinball Wizard”

8. “Behind Blue Eyes”

9. “The Real Me”

10. “5:15”

11. “I’m One”

12. “I’ve Had Enough”

13. “Love, Reign O’er Me”

14. “Eminence Front”

15. “My Generation”

16. “Cry If You Want”

17. “See Me, Feel Me”

18. “You Better You Bet”

19. “Baba O’Riley”

20. “Won’t Get Fooled Again”

via SetList.fm