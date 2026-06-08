After more than a decade, Rush has returned. The legendary prog rock group took the stage at the Forum in Los Angeles last night, launching their Fifty Something reunion tour.

"We're here for so many reasons," frontman Geddy Lee declared early in the show. "We're here to celebrate over 50 years of music that [Alex Lifeson], myself and the great Neil Peart made together. We're here to pay tribute to Neil."

The performance marked Rush’s first concert since Aug. 1, 2015. That show, which also took place at the Forum, marked the end of their R40 Live tour. The trek wasn’t officially promoted as a farewell tour, though the members of Rush confirmed they were done in interviews afterward. When drummer Peart died in 2020, it seemed to end all chances of Lee and Lifeson reuniting as Rush again.

READ MORE: What Has Rush Done Since Their Last Concert?

To the surprise of many, the two surviving members had a change of heart. Lee and Lifeson announced the Fifty Something tour last October, with drummer Anika Nilles filling the large void left by Peart.

What Did Rush Play at Their First Reunion Show?

After a short film -- filled with several celebrity cameos --- got fans sufficiently excited for the concert to start, Rush began their performance with "Xanadu," the sprawling track from 1977's A Farewell to Kings. According to setlist.fm, this was the first time in the band's history that they've used the song as an opener.

Watch Rush Open Their Show With 'Xanadu'

Other early highlights included "Limelight" (from 1981's Moving Pictures) and the emphatic "Freewill" (from 1980's Permanent Waves), which inspired many audience members to throw their fists into the air.

Emotions were understandably high on the night, given the historic nature of the performance. Though Peart has been gone for several years now, the late drummer was still a very tangible part of the Rush’s show. Five songs into the set, archival footage of Peart performing throughout his career was accompanied by audio of the drummer discussing his love of playing. This transitioned into a performance of "Bravado," which the band played while images of Peart were shown on giant screens.

Rush closed their first set with a frenzied rendition of "The Spirit of Radio," earning some of the loudest cheers of the night from their fans. After a 30 minute intermission, the band returned with a trio of tunes from their classic 1976 album 2112: "Overture," The Temples of Sphynx" and "A Passage to Bangkok."

READ MORE: How Would Neil Peart Feel About the Rush Reunion?

The second set featured another poignant tribute to Peart, this time with a special guest. Singer Aimee Mann joined the band to perform their collaborative single "Time Stand Still." The tune was a radio hit in 1987, but this was reportedly the first time that Mann had ever performed the song live with Rush.

Throughout the evening, Lee and Lifeson showed off the incredible dexterity that has made them some of the most revered musicians in rock history. These are two supremely talented musicians, but they’re also close friends. It's obvious they genuinely love being onstage together, and their chemistry remains remarkable more than 50 years after they originally joined forces. And what about the woman given the unenviable challenge of replacing Peart? Quite simply, she crushed it. Throughout the entire night, Nilles' brilliant talent was on display, and the way Rush fans welcomed and embraced her only made for a more uplifting and energizing atmosphere.

A funny South Park short -- in which the characters argue over Rush lyrics -- introduced the iconic tune "Tom Sawyer." Rush then exited briefly, only to return and perform "By-Tor & The Snow Dog" for the first time in over 20 years. A triumphant rendition of "Working Man" closed the night, and the the room was still buzzing with excitement long after Rush took their bow, The full set list, along with videos from the band's tour debut can be found below.

Rush will take their Fifty Something tour across North America through December, with further international dates scheduled for 2027.

Watch Rush Perform 'Overture' at the Forum

Watch Rush Perform 'Tom Sawyer' at the Forum

Watch Rush Perform 'YYZ' at the Forum

Rush, Los Angeles, June 7, 2026 Set List

1. “Xanadu”

2. “Limelight”

3. “Far Cry

4. “Subdivisions”

5. “Freewill”

6. “Bravado”

7. “Caravan”

8. “La Villa Strangiato”

9. “Vital Signs”

10. “The Spirit of Radio”

Set 2:

11. “2112 Part I: Overture”

12. “2112 Part II: The Temples of Syrinx”

13. “2112 Part VII: Grand Finale”

14. “Distant Early Warning”

15. “Red Barchetta”

16. “Dreamline”

17. “Natural Science”

18. “Time Stand Still”

19. “Red Sector A”

20. “YYZ”

21. “The Garden”

22. “Tom Sawyer”

23. “By-Tor & The Snow Dog”

24. “Working Man”