Rush was joined by Aimee Mann at the launch of their Fifty Something reunion tour in Los Angeles Sunday night.

Together, they performed "Time Stand Still," a song Mann contributed backing vocals to back in 1987. It appeared on Rush's Hold Your Fire album.

You can watch fan-filmed footage of the performance, captured by @JoelSteele on YouTube, below.

"We're here for so many reasons," frontman Geddy Lee said earlier in the show, which featured two sets of music. "We're here to celebrate over 50 years of music that [Alex Lifeson], myself and the great Neil Peart made together. We're here to pay tribute to Neil."

Aimee Mann's Recollection of Working With Rush in 1987

In 1987, Rush sought out a female singer for "Time Stand Still," though technically Mann wasn't the first name to pop up.

"Well, we just thought it would suit the song," Lifeson told Kerrang! then. "We thought about asking Cyndi Lauper at first, and then we approached Chrissie Hynde because we thought she'd be perfect. But Chrissie was unavailable at the time so we called in Aimee Mann who was in a band called 'Til Tuesday, and she worked out really well. Her voice blends with Geddy's perfectly and I think it creates the right atmosphere for the song. It's just something new for Rush..."

READ MORE: The 10 Heaviest Rush Songs

Mann, meanwhile, wasn't very familiar with the Canadian rockers.

"I didn't know Rush’s stuff that much but I thought, why not? I liked the song and thought the part was really pretty," she recalled to Guitar World in 2017. "Originally, Geddy Lee was singing it. He’s got such a powerful voice and I remember saying to him, 'Dude, your falsetto is so great. You shouldn’t have me.' But they really wanted to have a different singer on it. I'm very proud that I had that opportunity."