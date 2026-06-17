The best reissues of the past three months anticipate the busy summer season, serving as an entrance ramp to some great recordings — some lost, not all forgotten — from the past.

Among the usual smattering of box sets, deluxe editions, anniversary celebrations, expanded versions and previously unreleased records are albums by some of classic rock's biggest names. Also included are a few various-artists sets that provide extensive portraits of specific scenes.

Deluxe editions of key formative albums by Aerosmith and Queen are highlights of the past three months of 2026, with their debut and second LPs, respectively, receiving the expanded box-set treatment, complete with bonus tracks including demos, alternate versions, outtakes, and live cuts from the era.

READ MORE: 2026 Album Reviews

Additionally, two significant Van Halen albums received upgrades: a new MoFi pressing of 1984 and an expanded version of its follow-up, 5150, their first with singer Sammy Hagar and their first No. 1 — celebrating its 40th anniversary with live tracks and previously unheard recordings. And Frank Zappa's Vaulternative Records returns after a decade-long break with a keeper: live-in-the-studio performances made not long after the release of the Mothers' 1966 debut, Freak Out!

Plus, the Beach Boys celebrate 60 years of the sublime Pet Sounds with a new set pulled from the Grammy-winning 1997 box The Pet Sound Sessions. Two various-artists collections pay tribute to the Beatles in different ways: one features a legendary soul label's interpretations of their songs, while the other charts their path from live band to studio explorers in a box set highlighting some of their biggest influences.