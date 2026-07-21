Extreme decided to get the jump on commemorating the first anniversary of Ozzy Osbourne's death during its performance Monday night at the Pine Knob Music Theatre outside of Detroit.

At the end of its set — the third show of the quartet's run on Motley Crue's The Return of the Carnival of Sins tour — guitarist Nuno Bettencourt told the crowd that "one year ago, Ozzy Osbourne died. Let's do this one for him." Extreme then tore into a medley of Osbourne's "I Don't Know," "Bark at the Moon" and "Crazy Train," closing with the riff from Black Sabbath's "Iron Man."

You can watch fan-filmed footage of this below, via @joeEbravo on YouTube.

Extreme went on stage five minutes early on Monday to accommodate the extra material. We can comfortably assume the group will repeat it during the tour stop on Wednesday in Toronto — the actual one-year anniversary of the Prince of Darkness' passing.

READ MORE: The Best Song From Every Ozzy Osbourne Solo Album

Bettencourt was along the performers at the Back to the Beginning concert on July 5, 2025 in Birmingham, England, which served as a farewell for both Osbourne and Sabbath. The guitarist was part of both of Tom Morello's All Stars collectives that day, backing luminaries such as Aerosmith's Steven Tyler, Sammy Hagar, Yungblud, Disturbed's David Draiman and others on 10 Osbourne and Sabbath favorites.

Osbourne, a two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee (with Sabbath and as a solo act) died just 17 days after the concert, aged 76, at his home in Buckinghamshire, England after suffering a heart attack.

Extreme on the Road

Extreme, touring for the first time since 2023, will be on the duration of the Motley Crue tour, which runs through Sept. 26 in Ridgefield, Washington. The group's last album, Six, also came out in 2023, and its tour set includes three tracks from that — "#Rebel," "Banshee" and "Rise" — as well as favorites such as "Decadence Dance," "Hole Hearted" and "More Than Words."