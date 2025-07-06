Ozzy’s Amazing Farewell: ‘Back to the Beginning’ Photo Gallery

Ozzy Osbourne ended his touring career in spectacular fashion Saturday night.

The Prince of Darkness was the guest of honor at the star-studded Back to the Beginning' concert, as a wide variety of hard rock and metal's biggest acts performed their own songs as well as Osbourne and Black Sabbath covers to commemorate his retirement from live performances.

Osbourne then closed out the show with a five-song solo set and a four-song reunion with the original lineup of Black Sabbath, overcoming years of health setbacks to say goodbye to the stage on his own terms.

You can see dozens of live photos from the event below, as well as candid backstage and rehearsals photos posted by various rock stars on social media.

In addition to the Osbourne and Sabbath sets, the day's highlights included Guns N' Roses performing four different Black Sabbath covers during their six-song set, and Metallica basically setting the stadium on fire with their take on 'Hole in the Sky.'

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler made an impressive return to the stage, singing as well as you could possibly ever remember as he and an all-star band tore through "Train Kept a Rollin'," "Walk This Way" and Led Zeppelin's "Whole Lotta Love." We don't want to get our expectations up, but it was impossible not to hope this was the start of some form of return to action.

Read More: Our Full 'Back to the Beginning' Set List and Video Report

The entire 'Back to the Beginning' concert is still available to purchase for on-demand live streaming at the event's official website.