The original lineup of Black Sabbath brought Ozzy Osbourne's farewell show to a rousing conclusion with a four-song set Saturday night.

You can see the full set list and fan-shot video from the show below.

Read More: Here's What Everybody Played at Ozzy's Farewell Show

Although Osbourne, guitarist Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler have toured together multiple times in the past two decades, this was the first time they performed live with founding drummer Bill Ward since 2005.

In recent years Osbourne has repeatedly stated that Black Sabbath's previous 'The End' farewell tour didn't feel complete without Ward's presence. The singer has been battling a variety of health issues that forced him to cancel his 'No More Tours 2' solo farewell tour in 2023.

Determined to say farewell on his own terms, Osbourne rehabbed and trained extensively for the Back to the Beginning show, which featured his desired Sabbath reunion and his last-ever solo performance.

Sabbath kept their set list entirely focused on their first two albums, with three from 1970's Paranoid, and one from their self-titled debut, which was released earlier that same year.

Their sets came at the end of a long, excellent day of hard rock and metal as dozens of the genres' biggest stars turned out for what Metallica drum Lars Ulrich referred to as "Heavy metal summer camp" in a backstage video.

Guns N' Roses, Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler, Pantera, Tool, Sammy Hagar and Alice in Chains were among the acts who performed earlier their own songs as well as Sabbath or Osbourne covers.

Watch Black Sabbath Perform 'War Pigs'

Black Sabbath July 5, 2025 'Back to the Beginning' Set List

1."War Pigs" (From 1970's Paranoid)

2. "N.I.B." (From 1970's Black Sabbath)

3. "Iron Man" (From Paranoid)

4. "Paranoid" (From Paranoid)