Guns N' Roses paid tribute to Black Sabbath by covering four of their songs at Saturday's Back to the Beginning show.

You can watch video of three of the songs below.

The group was one of the main attractions of the long-awaited concert, which featured hard rock and metal's biggest stars performing their own songs in addition to Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne covers.

The night is set to conclude with a full reunion of the original Sabbath lineup and Osbourne's last-ever live performance.

Axl Rose kicked off the set by playing "It's Alright" from 1976's Technical Ecstasy. That led directly into the title track from 1978's Never Say Die!, which was followed up by "Junior's Eyes" from the same album. They concluded their quartet of Sabbath covers with an epic "Sabbath Bloody Sabbath."

The six song set concluded with two of their own biggest songs, "Welcome to the Jungle" and "Paradise City."

As of the time of this posting, Metallica, Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath are still set to perform at tonight's show. You can purchase live streaming access via the concert's official website.

Watch Guns N' Roses Perform 'It's Alright'

Watch Guns N' Roses Perform 'Sabbath Bloody Sabbath'

Watch Guns N' Roses Perform 'Never Say Die'

Guns N' Roses July 5, 2025 'Back to the Beginning' Set List

1. "It's Alright" (Black Sabbath cover)

2. "Never Say Die" (Black Sabbath cover)

3. "Junior's Eyes" (Black Sabbath cover)

4. "Sabbath Bloody Sabbath" (Black Sabbath cover)

5. "Welcome to the Jungle"

6. "Paradise City"