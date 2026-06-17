Rick Springfield had a Top 10 hit with Sammy Hagar's "I've Done Everything for You" in 1981, as some music fans will know.

So it makes sense that the Australian heartthrob is currently on the road sharing the stage with the Red Rocker for a short series of U.S. summer tour dates. But the pair have additional connections, both past and present, that make the trek a full circle moment.

Springfield shared that tidbit with UCR during a recent conversation. As his music career started to build steam following the release of 1981's Working Class Dog, thanks in part to his now-signature track, "Jessie's Girl," which went to No. 1, Hagar was there to offer some key assistance.

READ MORE: Rick Springfield Knew His Biggest Song Would Be a Hit

How Sammy Hagar Helped Rick Springfield

"He was really instrumental in helping me get on the road," Springfield says now. "He helped organize the lights and sound -- he was really, really helpful that way. I mean, knowing him now, he really is a great guy. There's no pretense, you know -- and if he likes you, he'll really help you. If he doesn't, he's certainly bad mouthed a few people." [Springfield chuckles]

"But we kind of hooked up because he was very excited when the record started to take off. 'I've Done Everything for You' [also] started to take off after 'Jessie's Girl,'" he recalls. "The first time I saw him after that, a couple of years had passed, he said, 'Yeah, the song put my daughters through college!' But you know, that's his attitude. He's always been a really good guy and always been good for a chat. Now we have a rum company together and it's kind of fun. He's a good hang."

How Springfield Developed His Version of 'I've Done Everything for You'

"Sammy's said that mine's more punk, which I don't know if I hear that, but he thought that I kind of put more of an edge on it," he explains. "We really just copped his thing, but did it the way we were playing, basically. There was no real overt [thought as far as], 'Oh, let's definitely do it this way.' It was just like, 'Okay, let's do the song, here's the start.' you know. There was the same energy, the same setup, but it just had some riffs that Sammy didn't have and we changed the drum feel and things like that."

Watch Rick Springfield's 'I've Done Everything for You' Video

What's Rick Springfield Up to in 2026?

In addition to his current tour dates with Hagar, the Aussie rocker has been staying busy with his own schedule of concerts -- and going viral all over social media for looking darn good at 76 years of age.

There's no shortage of new music as well. He put out an album recently with The Locustz, his ongoing project with longtime friends and musical associates Gregg and Matt Bissonette.

Their album, Buzzkill, was released for Record Store Day and will be available June 26 as a general release. After rounding up 25 years of his solo work last year, Springfield also has a new collection of songs nearing completion, his first proper solo outing since 2023's Automatic.

During a 2025 conversation, he told UCR that the album taking shape would be "a little heavier" in tone.

He now says it's a mix of things, both heavier and also, some songs that are more light. "Probably the biggest change is the lyrics. It's not so much about, you know, sex, and and women," the guitarist explains. "It's [more] about getting older and thinking about different things because of that."

"Without revealing too much about or making too much of what I say, it's really just approaching how I think about life now," he continues. "You've got to draw from what you feel, obviously. Me writing at 76 about the babe I just scored with or whatever would be false."

He says a release date is still to be determined, but he hopes to share a single, at the very least, sometime this summer. "We're done, actually. We just got to mix it now, [but] we finished recording [the album]," he confirms. "I hope [it comes out] soon. I like to get stuff out, but you know management always says, well, you gotta wait till the right time, and that kind of thing,"

Sammy Hagar and Rick Springfield 2026 Tour Dates

June 17, 2026 – Soaring Eagle Casino – Mt. Pleasant, MI

June 19, 2026 – Pine Knob Music Theatre – Clarkston, MI

June 20, 2026 - Blossom Music Center - Cuyahoga Falls, OH

June 22, 2026 – PNC Bank Arts Center – Holmdel, NJ

June 24, 2026 – Xfinity Center – Mansfield, MA

Rick Springfield Tour Dates Without Sammy Hagar

July 10, 2026 - Hollywood Casino - Grantville, PA

July 11, 2026 - Vernon Downs Raceway - Vernon, NY

July 12, 2026 - Fallsview Casino - Niagara Falls, Ontario

July 17, 2026 - Anderson Center For The Performing Arts - Binghamton, NY

July 18, 2026 - Hollywood Casino - Charlestown, WV

July 22, 2026 - TD Amp Ballantyne - Charlotte, NC (with John Cafferty)

July 23, 2026 - Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts - Boone, NC

July 25, 2026 - Peoples Bank Theatre - Marietta, OH (acoustic)

July 26, 2026 - Ohio Union County Fairgrounds - Marysville, OH

July 31, 2026 - Chumash Casino Resort - St. Ynez, CA

Aug. 01, 2026 - Gallo Center for the Arts - Modesto, CA

Aug. 02, 2026 - Humphrey's Concerts by the Bay - San Diego, CA

Aug. 08, 2026 - The Festival at Sandpoint - Sandpoint, ID

Aug. 15, 2026 - GAHSS Summer Bash - Gibson City, IL

Aug. 21, 2026 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN

Aug. 23, 2026 - The Mountain Music Festival - Gatlinburg, TN

Aug. 26, 2026 - Mountain America Center - Idaho Falls, ID

Aug. 27, 2026 - Concerts on the Slopes - Park City, UT

Aug. 30, 2026 - Celebrity Theatre - Phoenix, AZ

Oct. 09, 2026 - Horseshoe Casino - Bossier City, LA