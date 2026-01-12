Sammy Hagar and Rick Springfield will team up for a six-date tour this summer, kicking off June 13 in St. Louis and currently scheduled to conclude on June 24 in Mansfield, Massachusetts.

For Hagar, this will be a continuation of his recent Best of All Worlds tours, which focus on his decade-long stint as Van Halen's lead singer with help from fellow VH alumni Michael Anthony, guitarist Joe Satriani and drummer Kenny Aronoff.

For this tour this quartet will be joined by famed keyboardist Gregg Phillanganes, who will perform in place of Ray Thistlewayte.

You can see the complete itinerary below. Hagar also announced two shows without Springfield, June 26 and 27 in Maryland.

The careers of these two rock stars have been linked ever since 1981, when Springfield earned a Top 10 with a cover of Hagar's 1978 single "I've Done Everything for You."

Despite the fact that his version soared much higher on the charts, in 2019 Springfield insisted that he preferred his friend's original: "I may be prettier than you," he told Hagar, "but you've got a way better voice."

In 2020 they teamed up to release a variety of rums. In an interview the following year, Hagar revealed that the two were hoping to tour together, and recorded a song named "Party at the Beach Bar" together.

"It is so badass, I can see it being the theme of a tour for me or him or both of us," Hagar explained at the time. "What we really want to do — our managers are good friends, we're good friends, our fans are friends, we have everything in common — I think we're trying to tour together."

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, January 16, with special pre-sales starting as soon as Tuesday the 13th. Go to RedRocker.com for full details.

Sammy Hagar and Rick Springfield 2026 Tour Schedule

June 13, 2026 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater – St. Louis, MO

June 14, 2026 – Ruoff Music Center – Noblesville, IN

June 17, 2026 – Soaring Eagle Casino – Mt. Pleasant, MI

June 19, 2026 – Pine Knob Music Theatre – Clarkston, MI

June 22, 2026 – PNC Bank Arts Center – Holmdel, NJ

June 24, 2026 – Xfinity Center – Mansfield, MA

Hagar without Rick Springfield:

June 26, 2026 – MGM National Harbor – Oxon Hill, MD

June 27, 2026 – MGM National Harbor – Oxon Hill, MD