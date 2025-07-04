The Top 50 American Rock Songs don't necessarily scream "U.S.A.! U.S.A.!," but there's no mistaking the country of origin for most of these artists.

The songs below, as selected by the UCR staff, reflect a certain coming of age for rock music through the decades — from 1950s pioneers through revolutions in the '60s, '70s and beyond. The Summer of Love, punk music and the rise of alternative rock in the '90s are all reflected in these choices.

The story explores American music since the second half of the 20th century through its big cities, backstreets and everything in between. The artists and songs listed here have shaped the cultural landscape over the years, and decades later, they still ring as proudly as they did when they were first released.

50. Jerry Lee Lewis, "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On" (From 1957 single)

R&B singer Big Maybelle recorded the first version of "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On" in 1955 in a record arranged by Quincy Jones. But recent Sun Records signee Jerry Lee Lewis recorded the song at his second session for the label in 1957 and hit No. 1 on the R&B and country charts (the single stalled at No. 3 on Billboard's main tally). It remains a cornerstone record of rock 'n' roll's emergence in the second half of the '50s.

49. Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, "I Love Rock 'n Roll" (From I Love Rock 'n Roll, 1981)

Two years removed from her scarring experience in the Runaways, Los Angeles-based Joan Jett titled her second solo album after a 1976 riff-driven song by little-heard London band the Arrows and led the LP with it. The track was also the lead single, and thanks to support from the nascent MTV network, "I Love Rock 'n Roll" shot to No. 1, making Jett and her band the Blackhearts one of the biggest successes of the era.

48. Motley Crue, "Kickstart My Heart" (From Dr. Feelgood, 1989)

Inspired by bassist Nikki Sixx's 1987 overdose in which his heart temporarily stopped beating, Motley Crue's 1989 Top 30 single, the second from their only No. 1 album, Dr. Feelgood, rides a wave of squawking talk box played by guitarist Mick Mars. "Kickstart My Heart" (written solely by Sixx) served as the prelude to the LP's big power ballad, "Without You," a No. 8 hit that became the group's final appearance in the Top 10.

47. Little Richard, "Tutti Frutti" (From 1955 single)

One of rock 'n' roll's first warning shots, "Tutti Frutti" was more than a rallying cry from wild-man pioneer Little Richard; it was a call to arms for a new generation raised on postwar affluence and idealism. More than half a century from its release, the song's famous refrain of "A-wop-bop-a-loo-mop-a-lop-bam-boom!" still sounds like a message from another world. The blueprints of rock music — from garages to punk — start here.

46. R.E.M., "Losing My Religion" (From Out of Time, 1991)

R.E.M. started their second decade with the biggest song of their career, from their first No. 1 album. The Athens, Georgia, quartet was the leading act to emerge from the American college-radio boom of the '80s; by the end of the decade, they were signed to a major label in one of the most lucrative deals ever made. "Losing My Religion" introduced R.E.M. and their enigmatic gothic pop to a hungry new audience.

45. Aerosmith, "Walk This Way" (From Toys in the Attic, 1975)

"Walk This Way" saved Aerosmith's career twice: first in 1975 when the song became their second Top 10 hit, proving they weren't going to be one-hit wonders, and again in 1986, when Run-D.M.C. enlisted singer Steven Tyler and guitarist Joe Perry to guest on their hit rap remake, sparking a renewed interest in the band leading to more Top 10s. The slinking riff is one of the group's most defining moments and a career summation.

44. Buffalo Springfield, "For What It's Worth" (From 1966 single)

Not the anti-war song it's often mistaken for, "For What It's Worth" was inspired by something closer to home for the Los Angeles-based Buffalo Springfield: clashes between young people and police after a curfew was set in Hollywood's Sunset Strip area. The song's message is open to interpretation ("There's something happening here, but what it is ain't exactly clear"), transcending scenes and decades.

43. Green Day, "American Idiot" (From American Idiot, 2004)

Nearly a decade after their breakout album Dookie, Green Day aimed for larger ambitions with their 2004 LP. Drawing inspiration from '60s artists like the Kinks and the Who, who transformed their basic rock 'n' roll foundation into conceptual works, the California punk trio addressed Bush-era policies through the songs of American Idiot. Disillusionment and the dumbing down of a nation spark both LP and the title song.

42. Guns N' Roses, "Sweet Child O' Mine" (From Appetite for Destruction, 1987)

Guns N' Roses barnstormed through the late '80s like a band with a purpose. And in a way, they were. Dissatisfied with the path hard rock had taken during the MTV era of spandex and glam, the hard-partying Los Angeles quintet reveled in the danger and debauchery of an earlier era, backing up the bad behavior with a debut that hit harder and fiercer than its contemporaries. Pop hit "Sweet Child O' Mine" detours briefly.

41. Lou Reed, "Walk on the Wild Side" (From Transformer, 1972)

Lou Reed made his best solo LP two years after leaving the Velvet Underground and reshaping rock music's boundaries with the band. Released six months after his self-titled debut, Transformer showed off a new Reed in late 1972: less stubborn, more commercial and willing to make a compromise or two in service of his songs. A celebration of the tattered, "Walk on the Wild Side" was his only chart single.

40. The Beach Boys, "God Only Knows" (From Pet Sounds, 1966)

Brian Wilson's 1964 retirement from touring opened new chapters for himself and the Beach Boys. In 1966, he released the masterpiece Pet Sounds, a landmark pop record that continues to influence generations of artists and vision-seekers. Calling the gorgeous hymn-like "God Only Knows" its centerpiece downplays the significance of everything else he created on the LP. He never did make anything as grand, though.

39. Simon and Garfunkel, "The Sound of Silence" (From Sounds of Silence, 1966)

The first version of "The Sound of Silence" appeared on Simon and Garfunkel's 1964 debut, Wednesday Morning, 3 A.M., but after the LP failed to find an audience, Paul Simon moved to London to pursue a solo career. Fast-forward to summer 1965, and producer Tom Wilson, taking note of the folk-rock explosion in the U.S., remixed the song with drums and electric instruments. It went to No. 1, and Simon came home.

38. Bob Dylan, "The Times They Are A-Changin'" (From The Times They Are A-Changin', 1964)

Only a few years into his career, Bob Dylan was still courting the folk audience he coveted early on, hoping to compose a song that could be passed down through generations like the ancient European ballads he loved. "The Times They Are A-Changin'" was deliberately written as such a tune, one with a melody as universal as its message. The song led and gave title to Dylan's third album, released early in 1964.

37. Blue Oyster Cult, "(Don't Fear) The Reaper" (From Agents of Fortune, 1976)

The song that ended up as a Saturday Night Live punch line started with more serious intentions. Blue Oyster Cult singer and songwriter Buck Dharma had death on his mind when he wrote "(Don't Fear) The Reaper." Wanting to quiet some of his internal anxiety about dying, he penned the band's only Top 10 hit about coming to terms with the inevitable — deep thoughts paired with pop splendor ... and, of course, that cowbell.

36. The Ronettes, "Be My Baby" (From 1963 single)

From the opening drums, which seem to be summoned from another planet, "Be My Baby" transformed pop radio's landscape after its release in late 1963. One of Phil Spector's most iconic recordings, and the first time he incorporated a full orchestra into his Wall of Sound production, the song featured only one member of the Ronettes, singer Veronica Bennett, who became Ronnie Spector after marrying the producer.

35. The Kingsmen, "Louie Louie" (From The Kingsmen in Person, 1963)

Controversial upon its release, and still unclear beneath the bang and clatter of the garage rock tsunami the Kingsmen kick up, "Louie Louie" is a defining track in the era before everything changed with the Beatles. The song itself was written in 1955 by R&B and doo-wop singer Richard Berry; the Portland, Oregon-based rock band sped up the original's island-vibe tempo, slurred the lyrics and racked up a No. 2 hit in 1963.

34. Prince, "When Doves Cry" (From Purple Rain, 1984)

Although the parent album was cocredited to his backing band, the Revolution, the first single from Purple Rain was written, produced and solely performed by Prince. "When Doves Cry" sparked the 25-year-old Minneapolis artist's rapid ascent from critical favorite to pop music's biggest star during the summer of 1984. The song, recorded without a bass line, was an unconventional introduction to the hit LP. Prince's first No. 1

33. Bruce Springsteen, "Thunder Road" (From Born to Run, 1975)

Bruce Springsteen's breakthrough signature album opens with a portrait as vivid as any in rock 'n' roll history. A swaying (or is it waving?) dress, a slamming screen door, Roy Orbison on the radio — "Thunder Road" begins one of the greatest sagas of its or any era. Stating intentions ("I got this guitar and I've learned how to make it talk"), Springsteen spends the next 39 minutes chasing down the American dream.

32. The White Stripes, "Seven Nation Army" (From Elephant, 2003)

The stadium-sized riff that kept rock music afloat in the early part of the 21st century still sounds much bigger than the two people who play it on the record. The White Stripes were beginning to attract attention beyond Detroit's indie-rock scene when the duo released one of their greatest accomplishments: a hard rock punk-blues track called "Seven Nation Army," which would soon shake stadiums around the world.

31. ZZ Top, "Sharp Dressed Man" (From Eliminator, 1983)

ZZ Top's 1983 makeover—part MTV, part new wave—couldn't have come at a better time for the Texas trio. After experimenting with synthesizers and dance beats in 1981's El Loco, they fully embraced the style with Eliminator, orchestrating a multimedia takeover that included videos, fashion and what resembled dance moves. "Sharp Dressed Man" served as a new statement and a formal introduction for new fans.

30. The Mamas and the Papas, "California Dreamin'" (From 1965 single)

Released at the end of the year when folk-rock fought for airwaves space with the Beatles and other imported artists, the Mamas and the Papas' "California Dreamin'" blew in like a fresh breeze, proclaiming the sun-kissed benefits of their home state. The Wrecking Crew's supple backing elevates the track to its standing among the quintessential California songs. Cass Elliot incorrectly sang "I began to pray" for years.

29. Ramones, "Blitzkrieg Bop" (From Ramones, 1976)

Ramones ushered in a new era with the first song on their 1976 self-titled debut. At a little more than two minutes, and with its three verses repeated line for line between simple "Hey! Ho! Let's go!" choruses (partly inspired by the Bay City Rollers' recent hit "Saturday Night"), the New York City quartet revitalized rock 'n' roll's fundamental roots, igniting the punk rock movement in the U.S. before going global.

28. Aerosmith, "Dream On" (From Aerosmith, 1973)

Aerosmith's first single wasn't a hit right away. It took a late-1975 reissue of the 1973 song to finally break "Dream On" into the Top 10, the band's first appearance there. The second chance came after the success of their third album, Toys in the Attic, a watershed moment in the group's career. The now-hot Aerosmith seized the moment and rereleased the power ballad live favorite from their debut LP, a concert staple since.

27. Elvis Presley, "Suspicious Minds" (From 1969 single)

The mid-'60s weren't a great time for Elvis Presley. After bringing rock music to its most commercial point in the '50s, his career was interrupted for a stint in the Army. His return to entertainment at the top of the next decade was marked by quick, cash-in movies and mostly half-committed soundtrack work. Then he made a comeback TV special in 1968, followed by sessions in Memphis that included the great "Suspicious Minds."

26. The Byrds, "Mr. Tambourine Man" (From Mr. Tambourine Man, 1965)

Bob Dylan's five-and-a-half-minute winding 1965 song was trimmed by three verses and by over half its length when the Byrds reworked the acoustic Bringing It All Back Home song into a folk-rock classic just a month later. Adding "jingle jangle" 12-string electric guitar and warm harmonies, and adjusting the song's key, the group shot to No. 1 with their cover, effectively launching both their career and the folk-rock explosion.

25. Bruce Springsteen, "Born in the U.S.A." (From Born in the U.S.A., 1984)

Bruce Springsteen had been on the verge of superstardom for almost a decade when his big moment finally arrived in the summer of 1984 with his seventh album. Boss Fever spanned the world as Born in the U.S.A. chalked up hit after hit single; all seven reached the Top 10 in the New Jersey singer-songwriter's home nation. The title track was the third and a misconstrued anthem of patriotism in the face of societal neglect.

24. Simon and Garfunkel, "Bridge Over Troubled Water" (From Bridge Over Troubled Water, 1970)

Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel's relationship was collapsing toward the end of the making of their fifth and final album, the Grammy-winning Bridge Over Troubled Water. The centerpiece title song was a showcase for both artists: a milestone for writer Simon and one of Garfunkel's most delicate and sky-scraping vocal performances. "Bridge Over Troubled Water" soon became a standard; the original remains the best.

23. Alice Cooper, "School's Out" (From School's Out, 1972)

Is there a more appropriate line in a song that celebrates the end of the school year than Alice Cooper's casually defiant "We can't even think of a word that rhymes" in their Top 10 hit "School's Out"? The 1972 song anchored the group's fifth LP, released just seven months after Killer made the Michigan rockers a must-see live act. "School's Out" has lost none of its impact over the years, its message still on point every June.

22. Tom Petty, "Free Fallin'" (From Full Moon Fever, 1989)

The opening song on Tom Petty's first solo album, 1989's Full Moon Fever, ushered in a new era for the Heartbreakers frontman following his appearance in the Traveling Wilburys supergroup the year before. That project's producer, Electric Light Orchestra's Jeff Lynne, returned to aid Petty; the new journey paid off. The LP revived Petty's commercial draw in the '90s; "Free Fallin'" was part of his live sets until his 2017 death.

21. Elvis Presley, "Hound Dog" (From 1956 single)

Elvis Presley wasn't the first to record "Hound Dog," but his 1956 cover of Big Mama Thornton's 1952 R&B hit was a crucial building block to rock 'n' roll. Released with "Don't Be Cruel" on the B-side (at first it was the other way around), Presley's single quickly made it to the top of the chart, staying there for 11 weeks, a record held for more than three and a half decades. It was also a No. 1 on the country and R&B charts.

20. Kiss, "Rock and Roll All Nite" (From Alive!, 1975)

"Rock and Roll All Nite" first appeared on Kiss' third album, Dressed to Kill, in early 1975. The live version later that year on Alive! more accurately bottles the band's growing popularity. Mid-'70s hard rock anthems don't get more to the point than "Rock and Roll All Nite." The album helped make Kiss one of the decade's most popular bands; this song goes a long way in keeping them there over the years.

19. Steely Dan, "Reelin' in the Years" (From Can't Buy a Thrill, 1972)

Jimmy Page once called session guitarist Elliott Randall's midsong solo on "Reelin' in the Years" his all-time favorite. It's easy to hear why: The blurring but fluid 25-second fret showcase pushes the song to new levels. But "Reelin' in the Years" also helped define Steely Dan in other ways, from Donald Fagen's circuitous delivery to the song's cutting subject to the expert playing throughout. And then Randall returns for the end.

18. Cyndi Lauper, "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" (From She's So Unusual, 1983)

Cyndi Lauper didn't write "Girls Just Want to Have Fun," but she may as well have. Robert Hazard's 1979 song was tailor-made for the Brooklyn-born singer, who introduced listeners to her form of bubblegum pop new wave with the 1983 single pulled from her debut solo album, She's So Unusual. A widely played MTV video increased her popularity with viewers, who quickly embraced her vibrant personality.

17. Montrose, "Rock Candy" (From Montrose, 1973)

Sammy Hagar has made quite a career for "Hard Candy," the last song written and recorded for Montrose's self-titled debut album in 1973. Since then, Hagar has rerecorded the song and made it a regular feature in his live shows. The thundering drums that open the song — played by Denny Carmassi — owe more than a passing thanks to John Bonham's similar intro to Led Zeppelin's "When the Levee Breaks."

16. Bob Dylan, "Tangled Up in Blue" (From Blood on the Tracks, 1975)

Bob Dylan was coming out of a rocky start to the '70s when he released his 15th album not long after wrapping a history-making tour with his old road buddies the Band in 1974. Blood on the Tracks marked another (not the first, not the last) comeback for Dylan, who surveyed a toppling relationship throughout the LP's 51 minutes. The slightly oblique "Tangled Up in Blue" starts the album, reflecting on time and connection.

15. Don Henley, "The Boys of Summer" (From Building the Perfect Beast, 1984)

The "Deadhead sticker on a Cadillac" line in Don Henley's "The Boys of Summer" was real. The singer and songwriter, between stints in the temporarily disbanded Eagles, was driving down a California freeway when he was passed by a luxury vehicle brandishing a bumper sticker for the counterculture icons. The irony wasn't lost on Henley, who used it as a springboard about fading idealism in the Reagan era.

14. Boston, "More Than a Feeling" (From Boston, 1976)

Tom Scholz, the mastermind behind Boston, spent seven years woodshedding songs for the band's debut album in his Massachusetts basement before they finally secured a record deal in 1975. "More Than a Feeling" emerged almost fully formed, its buzzing riff supporting a chewy pop song at its core. The song helped spur Boston to quick multiplatinum sales, still one of the biggest-selling LPs of all time.

13. The Doors, "Light My Fire" (From The Doors, 1967)

The Doors had paid their dues on Los Angeles' Sunset Strip for more than a year when "Light My Fire" went to No. 1 and elevated the band and their charismatic but mercurial singer Jim Morrison to a bigger stage. Sold-out concert performances and chart-topping records soon followed, as did controversy, addiction and, ultimately, Morrison's death at age 27. "Light My Fire" is the zenith of that short, quick-burning flame.

12. Guns N' Roses, "Welcome to the Jungle" (From Appetite for Destruction, 1987)

Much has been made about Guns N' Roses being hard rock saviors during the last part of the '80s, thanks to a combination of electrifying songs and a magnet-like ability to attract trouble at every turn The impression wasn't immediate; it took over a year for of Appetite for Destruction to reach No. 1. "Welcome to the Jungle" also needed some time before it eventually became a Top 10 anthem for the new generation.

11. Nirvana, "Smells Like Teen Spirit" (From Nevermind, 1991)

The song that spurred a revolution in 1991 has lost little of its impact in the following decades. The opening riff of "Smells Like Teen Spirit" still sounds like a challenge from one generation to another, a dare almost to bring back rock music to its most elemental place. Nirvana was in a position to do just that on their second album, Nevermind, with major-label backing, MTV support and a flame-on leader who burned out too soon.

10. Van Halen, "Runnin' With the Devil" (From Van Halen, 1978)

The sound that greeted listeners to Van Halen's 1978 debut album was every bit as noisy and delirious as the punk music making its way across the world at the time. It couldn't have been more appropriate: Multiple car horns manipulated to the point where they resembled air-raid sirens welcoming chaos, followed by Eddie Van Halen's equally disordered guitar. "Runnin' With the Devil" was a sign of things to come from the band.

9. Aerosmith, "Sweet Emotion" (From Toys in the Attic, 1975)

Aerosmith was struggling for a foothold with mainstream audiences for a couple of years when the lead single from their third LP cracked the Top 40 in 1975. Shortly after, Toys in the Attic narrowly missed the Top 10, and “Sweet Emotion” marked the beginning of a series of hit songs and albums for the Boston band, which continued until the end-of-decade implosion. "Sweet Emotion" is a slow build toward perfection.

8. Creedence Clearwater Revival, "Fortunate Son" (From Willy and the Poor Boys, 1969)

The United States was still burrowing itself deeper and deeper into the Vietnam War when John Fogerty turned increasing stateside anger into a raging indictment of the ruling class. "Fortunate Son" came from Willy and the Poor Boys, the last of three albums Creedence Clearwater Revival released in a busy 1969, and immediately found its place among the era's greatest protest anthems. It still cuts as deep as war wounds.

7. Jackson Browne, "Running on Empty" (From Running on Empty, 1977)

In late summer 1977, Jackson Browne and his band toured and recorded their performances, both onstage and backstage, in hotel rooms and on tour buses. There were new songs, old songs and a song sung by his guitarist. Running on Empty was a concept album about being on the road, made on the road. The LP's opening title track introduces the project with one of Browne's sturdiest and most enduring rockers.

6. Chuck Berry, "Johnny B. Goode" (From 1958 single)

Chuck Berry's semi-autobiographical "Johnny B. Goode" launched a thousand imitators, bands and riffs over the next several decades. The opening ringing guitar captures the essence of rock 'n' roll during its formative years; the song itself charts the rise of a guitar player through his world-shaking music. The roots of the entire genre grew from here, captivating many who heard it to pick up a guitar and "go, go, go."

5. Bruce Springsteen, "Born to Run" (From Born to Run, 1975)

With his third album, Bruce Springsteen finally arrived. Critical buzz and word of mouth spread regarding his energetic live shows, but little of that translated to record sales or a growing audience. When Born to Run landed in the summer of 1975, it heralded rock's latest phenomenon. Mainstream magazine covers, a Top 10 LP and a worldwide fan base soon followed. "Born to Run," the song, remains his anthem of survival.

4. Bob Dylan, "Like a Rolling Stone" (From Highway 61 Revisited, 1965)

A snare hit announces the song like a gunshot out of nowhere, and for the next six-plus minutes, Bob Dylan starts a revolution that rock music still reverberates from. "Like a Rolling Stone" isn't only the center of Highway 61 Revisited and Dylan's career; it's the eye of the mid-'60s cultural storm he helped stir. It rattled many barriers at the time, including the length of radio singles and their subject matter. This is ground zero.

3. The Beach Boys, "Good Vibrations" (From 1966 single)

Conceived and released between Pet Sounds and the soon-to-be-abandoned Smile, "Good Vibrations" was the bridge between Brian Wilson's two major undertakings for the Beach Boys, the moment sunshine and pop gave way to weirdness and exploration (sonic and otherwise). The song was assembled over various studio sessions, stitched together piece by piece like an audio film. The magnificent scope still shines brightly.

2. Eagles, "Hotel California" (From Hotel California, 1976)

A celebration of decadence and excess or a microscopic view of the decline of the American experience? Eagles' epic "Hotel California," and the same-named album it comes from, are both. Fortified by traded guitar solos from Don Felder and Joe Walsh, the song examines the lives of the rich and famous while revealing a core of neglect and decay. This is dark self-reflection by a band that lived on the teetering edge of it.

1. Lynyrd Skynyrd, "Free Bird" (From [Pronounced 'Lĕh-'nérd 'Skin-'nérd], 1973)

Written as an ode to freedom, then adapted as an eulogy for Duane Allman, Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Free Bird" has taken on mythic proportions since its debut on the Southern rock legends' 1973 debut. In its original form, the song lasts over nine minutes; as a concert finale and highlight, "Free Bird" has been extended to more than 15 minutes onstage. There's no surprise to its popularity and longevity: "Free Bird," no matter what form it takes, is a definitive American song from one of the definitive American bands.