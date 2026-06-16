Hard rock might have become a dominant cultural force by 1986, but it only accounts for a sliver of our following list of No. 1 albums of 1986 ranked worst to best.

As the decade entered its second half, an eclectic blend of pop, rock and R&B vied for the top spot on the Billboard 200. It was a year of stylistic reinventions and long-awaited returns; it was also a year of blockbuster soundtracks that perfectly crystallized the decade's excesses.

Case in point: The first No. 1 album of 1986 was the Miami Vice soundtrack — one of two soundtrack LPs that topped the charts that year alongside Top Gun. Miami Vice's chart reign was followed by Barbra Streisand's The Broadway Album and Sade's Promise; it wasn't until March 1986 that an actual rock album hit No. 1, and even then, it was the lite-rock stylings of Mr. Mister's 1985 album, Welcome to the Real World.

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Rock would rear its head later in the year, as Van Halen's 5150 would race to the top, bookended by Whitney Houston's indomitable self-titled debut. Huey Lewis and the News and Bon Jovi would each enjoy a week at No. 1 with Fore! and Slippery When Wet, respectively. The former was a final shot at glory; the latter was the beginning of a world-dominating run that would span decades.

These relative newcomers would cede the 1986 holiday season to a pair of legacy acts, as Boston's Third Stage and Bruce Springsteen's Live/1975-85 collectively ruled the Billboard 200 for the last two months of the year.

See how we've evaluated all of these records and more in our list of the No. 1 albums of 1986 ranked worst to best: