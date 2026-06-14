The Doobie Brothers and Santana Launch 2026 Summer Tour: Video and Set List
The Doobie Brothers and Santana kicked off their summer 2026 tour with a Saturday night show in Tinley Park, IL.
You can see fan-shot video and the full set list for each band below.
The opening night of The Oneness 2026 tour - we're gonna take a wild guess that bandleader Carlos Santana picked that name - kicked off with a 16-song career-spanning Doobie Brothers set featuring hits such as "Listen to the Music" and "China Grove."
Santana closed out the show with a 19-song set featuring a heavy dose of Supernatural songs, as well as '70s classics such as "Evil Ways" and "Black Magic Woman."
Read More: Santana Albums Ranked Worst to Best
Santana and the Doobie Brothers will visit Grand Rapids, MI next, with a date scheduled for Monday June 15. Their tour is scheduled to conclude Aug. 27 in Shakopee, MN. You can get complete show and ticket info at the Doobie Brothers' official website.
Watch Santana Perform 'Soul Sacrifice'
Watch the Doobie Brothers Perform 'What A Fool Believes'
Watch Santana Perform 'Evil Ways'
Watch the Doobie Brothers Perform 'Listen to the Music'
Santana June 13 Tinley Park, IL Set List:
1. "Soul Sacrifice"
2. "Jin-go-lo-ba"
3. "Evil Ways"
4. "Black Magic Woman" / 'Gypsy Queen"
5. "Oye como va"
6. "Maria Maria"
7. "Foo Foo"
8. "Everybody's Everything"
9. Guitar, Bass and Drum Jam
10. "Samba pa ti"
11. "She's Not There"
12. "Beam of Light"
13. "Inner City Blues" / "Come Together"
14. "Hope You're Feeling Better"
15. "(De la) Yaleo"
16. "Put Your Lights On"
17. "Corazon espinado"
18. "Toussaint L'Overture"
19. "Smooth"
via SetList.fm
Doobie Brothers June 13 Tinley Park, IL Set List:
1. "Rockin' Down the Highway"
2. "Take Me in Your Arms (Rock Me a Little While)"
3. "Dependin' on You"
4. "Here to Love You"
5. "Walk This Road"
6. "It Keeps You Runnin'"
7. "Minute by Minute"
8. "Without You"
9. "Jesus is Just Alright"
10. "What a Fool Believes"
11. "Long Train Runnin'"
12. "China Grove"
13. "Black Water"
14. "Amazing Grace"
15. "Takin' It to the Streets"
16. "Listen to the Music"
via SetList.fm
Santana and the Doobie Brothers 2026 Tour Dates
Mon, Jun 15 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater
Wed, Jun 17 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
Thu, Jun 18 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sat, Jun 20 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Sun, Jun 21 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Wed, Jun 24 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Fri, Jun 26 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
Sat, Jun 27 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Mon, Jun 29 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Wed, Jul 1 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Thu, Jul 2 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
Sat, Jul 4 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Sun, Jul 5 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre
Wed, Jul 8 – Charlotte, NC – Truliant Amphitheater
Thu, Jul 9 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Thu, Aug 6 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
Sat, Aug 8 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre
Sun, Aug 9 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Tue, Aug 11 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Thu, Aug 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
Fri, Aug 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center
Sun, Aug 16 – El Paso, TX – UTEP Don Haskins Center
Tue, Aug 18 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Fri, Aug 21 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sat, Aug 22 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Wed, Aug 26 – Kansas City, MO – Morton Amphitheater
Thu, Aug 27 – Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater
Doobie Brothers Albums Ranked
Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso