The Doobie Brothers and Santana Launch 2026 Summer Tour: Video and Set List

The Doobie Brothers and Santana kicked off their summer 2026 tour with a Saturday night show in Tinley Park, IL.

You can see fan-shot video and the full set list for each band below.

The opening night of The Oneness 2026 tour - we're gonna take a wild guess that bandleader Carlos Santana picked that name - kicked off with a 16-song career-spanning Doobie Brothers set featuring hits such as "Listen to the Music" and "China Grove."

Santana closed out the show with a 19-song set featuring a heavy dose of Supernatural songs, as well as '70s classics such as "Evil Ways" and "Black Magic Woman."

Read More: Santana Albums Ranked Worst to Best

Santana and the Doobie Brothers will visit Grand Rapids, MI next, with a date scheduled for Monday June 15. Their tour is scheduled to conclude Aug. 27 in Shakopee, MN. You can get complete show and ticket info at the Doobie Brothers' official website.

Watch Santana Perform 'Soul Sacrifice'

Watch the Doobie Brothers Perform 'What A Fool Believes'

Watch Santana Perform 'Evil Ways'

Watch the Doobie Brothers Perform 'Listen to the Music'

Santana June 13 Tinley Park, IL Set List:

1. "Soul Sacrifice"

2. "Jin-go-lo-ba"

3. "Evil Ways"

4. "Black Magic Woman" / 'Gypsy Queen"

5. "Oye como va"

6. "Maria Maria"

7. "Foo Foo"

8. "Everybody's Everything"

9. Guitar, Bass and Drum Jam

10. "Samba pa ti"

11. "She's Not There"

12. "Beam of Light"

13. "Inner City Blues" / "Come Together"

14. "Hope You're Feeling Better"

15. "(De la) Yaleo"

16. "Put Your Lights On"

17. "Corazon espinado"

18. "Toussaint L'Overture"

19. "Smooth"

via SetList.fm

Doobie Brothers June 13 Tinley Park, IL Set List:

1. "Rockin' Down the Highway"

2. "Take Me in Your Arms (Rock Me a Little While)"

3. "Dependin' on You"

4. "Here to Love You"

5. "Walk This Road"

6. "It Keeps You Runnin'"

7. "Minute by Minute"

8. "Without You"

9. "Jesus is Just Alright"

10. "What a Fool Believes"

11. "Long Train Runnin'"

12. "China Grove"

13. "Black Water"

14. "Amazing Grace"

15. "Takin' It to the Streets"

16. "Listen to the Music"

via SetList.fm

Santana and the Doobie Brothers 2026 Tour Dates

Mon, Jun 15 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater

Wed, Jun 17 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Thu, Jun 18 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sat, Jun 20 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Sun, Jun 21 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Wed, Jun 24 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Fri, Jun 26 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Sat, Jun 27 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Mon, Jun 29 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Wed, Jul 1 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Thu, Jul 2 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Sat, Jul 4 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Sun, Jul 5 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre

Wed, Jul 8 – Charlotte, NC – Truliant Amphitheater

Thu, Jul 9 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Thu, Aug 6 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Sat, Aug 8 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

Sun, Aug 9 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Tue, Aug 11 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thu, Aug 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Fri, Aug 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center

Sun, Aug 16 – El Paso, TX – UTEP Don Haskins Center

Tue, Aug 18 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Fri, Aug 21 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sat, Aug 22 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Wed, Aug 26 – Kansas City, MO – Morton Amphitheater

Thu, Aug 27 – Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater