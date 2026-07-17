The slate of August 2026 rock music releases is highlighted by new albums from members of Heart, Genesis and Marillion. John Fogerty will also expand his best-selling solo project, while Kiss returns to a signature live '70s-era show.

Ann Wilson is set to unveil the nine-track Consecrated Ground, a second studio collaboration with her solo band Tripsitter. She's been on the road with a Q&A tour in support of the documentary In My Voice.

Fogerty's chart-topping multiplatinum 1985 Centerfield album now includes live performances of the title track, "Rock and Roll Girls" and the Top 10 smash "Old Man Down the Road" recorded with his family band.

What Rock Releases Will Arrive in August 2026?

Steve Hackett and Steve Rothery's new LP was inspired by the British seaside town where Rothery lived as a youngster. Rothery is Marillion's original guitarist while Hackett was with Genesis from 1971-76, a span that began with the U.K. Top 40 hit Nursery Cryme and ended with the gold-selling Wind and Wuthering.

A huge stadium stop that Peter Criss once called his all-time favorite Kiss performance will finally be documented on Kiss Destroys Anaheim '76. Alive! producer Eddie Kramer returned to mix the new album from his original multi-track tapes.

READ MORE: The Huge Rock Acts Who Aren't Touring in Summer 2026 – And Why

Unlike 2021's single-era Welcome 2 America, Timeless will include tracks from across Prince's long career. Carly Simon's Comes in Waves is her first album of all original songs since 2008.

More information on these and the rest of August 2026's new rock albums, movies and books can be found below. Remember to bookmark our continuously updated list for details on pending rock releases from throughout the year.

Aug. 4

Bruce Springsteen: Tonight in Jungleland: The Making of Born to Run, Peter Ames Carlin (book)

Elvis Presley: Elvis and the Birth of Rock and Roll, Robert Santelli , Chris Murray, others (book)

Grateful Dead: Touch of Grey, or How the Grateful Dead Became Pop Stars, John Brackett (book)

Jimi Hendrix: Experienced: On the Road with Jimi Hendrix and Beyond, Eric Barrett and Lawrence Robinson (book)

Tears for Fears: Welcome to Your Life: Love, Death and Tears For Fears, Roland Orzabal (book)

Aug. 7

Billy Morrison [Ozzy Osbourne], Hollow (digital, CD, black and colored vinyl releases with Duff McKagan, Steve Stevens, Nuno Bettencourt, Marilyn Manson, others)

George Clinton, Computer Games (vinyl reissue)

Cimarron 615 [Poco, Burrito Deluxe], Same Sky

David Byron [Uriah Heep], Take No Prisoners (expanded CD reissue)

Hawkwind, Friends and Relations (digital, CD and 2LP editions)

Linda Ronstadt, Don't Cry Now; Prisoner in Disguise; Simple Dreams (remastered vinyl reissues)

Primal Scream, Vanishing Point (expanded reissue)

Strawberry Alarm Clock, Where's One? (digital, CD and 2LP editions)

Tom Tom Club, Let There Be Love (6CD or 7LP box)

Various artists, NOW Yearbook '99: Extra (3CDs with Blondie, Eurythmics, Duran Duran, Hole, others)

Aug. 11

Bruce Springsteen: Tonight in Jungleland: The Making of Born to Run, Peter Ames Carlin (book)

Elvis Presley, Epic: Elvis Presley in Concert (DVD or 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray editions)

Elvis Presley: Conversations with Scotty Moore, Jim Berkenstadt and Albert Lee (book)

Paul Simon: Days of Miracle and Wonder: Paul Simon and the Trials and Triumphs of Graceland, Ashley Kahn (book)

R.E.M.: Perfect Circle: The Story of R.E.M., Tony Fletcher (book)

The Smiths: It's Time the Tale Were Told: A People's History of the Smiths, Iain Key and Richard Houghton (book)

Aug. 14

ABBA, "Dancing Queen: 50th Anniversary" (10-inch sparkling vinyl reissue with "La Reina Del Baile")

Ann Wilson and Tripsitter, Consecrated Ground

Blue Oyster Cult, Agents of Fortune: 50th Anniversary (gold vinyl reissue)

Bob Marley and the Wailers, Roots, Rock, Reggae: Live at the Hammersmith Oden (unreleased 2CD set)

Carly Simon, Comes in Waves

Huey Lewis and the News, Collected (white 2LP vinyl reissue)

Jethro Tull, J-Tull Dot Com: Another Cast of the Net (expanded 3CD/Blu-ray or 180g 2LP reissues)

Leo Sayer, Leothology: The Studio Albums 1973-Now (18CD box)

Marilyn Manson, One Assassination Under God: Chapter 2

Monkees, Made for TV: Official Soundtrack to Season 1 of 'The Monkees' [CD/Blu-Ray and LP editions]

Stephen Bishop, Careless (expanded 50th-anniversary vinyl reissue)

The Strokes, Reality Awaits (digital, CD, black or opaque metallic gold vinyl editions)

Various Artists, Flashing Echo: Lee 'Scratch' Perry Presents Jungle Lion, the Upsetter Singles 1973 – Chapter 2 (2CD edition)

Aug. 18

Frank Zappa: Zappa the Hard Way: Revised and Expanded, Andrew Greenaway (book)

Grateful Dead: Loud and Clear: The Grateful Dead's Wall of Sound and the Quest for Audio Perfection, Brian Anderson (book)

Pink Floyd: Mind Over Matter: The Images of Pink Floyd, Storm Thorgerson (book)

Aug. 21

Afghan Whigs, Soft Control (digital, CD and vinyl releases)

B-52's, Ancient Culture: Mesopotamia Revisited (expanded reissue)

Cramps, Gravest Gravy (previously unreleased album)

Happy Mondays, Pills 'n' Thrills and Bellyaches (digital, 2CD, deluxe 4CD or 5LP boxes, cassette, and black, picture-disc or colored 1LP editions)

Kiss, Kiss Destroys Anaheim '76 (1CD or 2LP vinyl releases)

Queen, Live at Wembley Stadium (2CD or 3LP reissue)

Over the Edge [Starship's Mickey Thomas], Over the Edge (remixed reissue with Neal Schon, Steve Lukather,

Richie Kotzen, others)

Robyn Hitchcock, The Confuser

Roger Hodgson [Supertramp], In the Eye of the Storm; Hai Hai (half-speed remastered vinyl reissues)

Rolling Stones, Forty Licks (180-gram transparent multicolor 4LP vinyl reissue)

Ross Valory [Journey], All of the Above (expanded digital, CD, black or purple vinyl reissues)

Various artists, A Strange Light From the East: Eastern Influenced Western Music 1965-72 (3CD set with the Byrds, Yes, the Yardbirds, Paul Butterfield Blues Band and Spencer Davis Group, others)

Weezer, Weezer (Gold Album)

Aug. 25

Bruce Springsteen: Bruce Springsteen 1973-1987: Every Album, Every Song, David Starkey (book)

The Doors: The Doors: Morrison Hotel, Leah Moore and Kevin Mellon (book)

Elton John: Elton John: The Archive, Carolyn McHugh (book)

Lynyrd Skynyrd, Lynyrd Skynyrd: Every Album, Every Song, Chris Salisbury (book)

Pink Floyd: Pink Floyd - 60 Years, Alison James (book)

Saga: Saga: Every Album, Every Song, Mike Wilson (book)

Twisted Sister: He's Not Gonna Take It, Dee Snider and Steve Kurth (book)

Aug. 28

Atomic Rooster [Carl Palmer], Friday the 13th: The BBC Sessions 1970-1981 (2CD set)

Black Oak Arkansas, When Electricity Came to Arkansas Vol. 1 (1971-1973) (5CD box)

Dinosaur Jr, Green Mind (limited-edition 35th Anniversary picture disc vinyl reissue)

Everlast, Embers to Ashes

The Fall, Cerebral Caustic (5CD, black or colored vinyl editions)

Genesis, The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway (Atmos Blu-ray reissue)

Gerry Beckley [America], Merciful

Jeff Beck, Live at the Hollywood Bowl (Hybrid SACD with Steven Tyler, Billy Gibbons, Jan Hammer, others)

Jim James [My Morning Jacket], Wowed Out

John Fogerty, Centerfield: Hall of Fame Edition (expanded reissue)

Kim Wilde, Another Step (3CD/DVD and black or hot pink vinyl editions)

Marc Almond [Soft Cell], "That Dress" (seven-inch single)

Night Ranger, Best of Night Ranger (digital, CD and 2LP releases)

Prince, Timeless

Pulp, Live! (2CD or 2LP releases)

Soul Asylum, MPLS Unplugged

Stanley Simmons [Kiss], Dancing While the World is Ending

Steve Cropper and the Midnight Hour, Watching the Tide (posthumous album with Eric Clapton, Brian May, Ron Wood, Billy Gibbons, others)

Steve Hackett [Genesis] and Steve Rothery [Marillion], The Roaring Waves

Ten Years After, Cricklewood Green (expanded and remastered 2CD and or 2LP reissues)

September and Beyond

Pink Floyd: Pink Floyd: Album by Album, Stephen Palmer (book)

Accept, Teutonic Titans: 1976-2026 (digital, 2CD, black and splatter colored vinyl editions)

Blondie: The Other Side of the Dream: My Life In and Out of Blondie, Clem Burke (books)

Metallica: Metallica Album by Album, Martin Popoff (book)

Monkees: I'm a Believer: My Life of Monkees, Music and Madness, Micky Dolenz and Mark Bego (book)

Paul Simon: 33 1/3: Paul Simon's Graceland, Kalvin Schmidt-Rimpler Dinh and Michael E. Veal (book)

Anthrax, Cursum Perficio (digital, CD, black or purple zoetrope 2LP vinyl editions)

Europe, Come This Madness

Joy Division, Eternal [Live] (14CD box)

King Crimson, Islands (expanded 1CD/Blu-ray reissue with 2026 Steven Wilson Atmos and 5.1 remixes)

Todd Rundgren, Live at the Ritz, New York City 1989 (2CD set)

Aerosmith: Aerosmith '72–'82: The Columbia Years, Martin Popoff (book)

The Beatles: The Beatles 1967-1970 & Beyond: Every Album, Every Song, Alberto Bravin and Andrew Wild (book)

Alice Cooper: Devil on My Shoulder: A Memoir, Alice Cooper with Daniel Richler (book)

Paul Simon, The Quiet Celebration Concert (audio companion for concert movie)

Iron Maiden: Hello Boys and Girls!, Nicko McBrain (book)