Joy Division’s Live Recordings Captured in New Collection
A huge collection of live performances by Joy Division will be released later this year.
Eternal (Live), which comes out on Sept. 25, includes 16 performances across 14 CDs, sourced from audience-recorded cassettes, soundboard tapes and broadcast recordings. The music was mastered at Abbey Road Studios.
The set will also include two DVDs featuring video recordings of the band onstage.
You can hear "Transmission" live from Les Bains Douches in Paris on Dec. 18, 1979, below.
Joy Division will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November along with New Order, the band they became after singer Ian Curtis' death in 1980.
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Bassist Peter Hook said he would never play with his old bandmates again, shutting down any speculation that the group would reunite at the Rock Hall induction ceremony on Nov. 14 in Los Angeles.
"I haven't spoken to Bernard [Sumner, singer and guitarist] for … I didn't even speak to him," Hook told Rolling Stone in April, when 2026's class was announced. "He spoke at me. That'll be 15 years. Steve [Morris, drummer] and I spoke about four or five years ago, but that wasn't a friendly moment. And I haven't spoken to Gillian [Gilbert, keyboardist] in 15 years. So, it doesn’t look good.
"They'd have to reach out and try and form some kind of relationship. You can't just go 'truce for the night' after what we've been through. If you knew what we've been through, you wouldn't even suggest it. That's the thing. Nobody knows what you went through."
What's on Joy Division's 'Eternal (Live)' Set?
Eternal (Live) is being touted as Joy Division's "first official collection of live concert recordings."
The set features two previously unreleased shows and three previously unheard recordings. It also includes their final live performance at Birmingham's High Hall in 1980. Singer Curtis died by suicide in May 1980, shortly before the band was to start its first U.S. tour.
Eternal (Live) also includes two DVDs featuring over two and a half hours of live performances, including previously unreleased concerts and soundcheck songs.
You can see the track listing for the collection below.
Joy Division, 'Eternal (Live)' Track Listing
CD1: Hope And Anchor, London **Previously unreleased**
1 Exercise One
2 She's Lost Control
3 Shadowplay
4 Leaders Of Men
5 Insight
6 The Only Mistake
7 Disorder
8 Glass
9 Digital
10 Warsaw
11 Transmission
12 I Remember Nothing
13 Interzone
14 Ice Age
Recording date: 1st March, 1979
Audio source: Mixing an audience recording by Jonathan Crabb, with a second audience recording (taper
unknown). Both recordings previously unheard.
CD2: Bowdon Vale Youth Club, Altrincham
1 Exercise One
2 She's Lost Control
3 Shadowplay
4 Leaders Of Men
5 Insight
6 Disorder
7 Glass
8 Digital
9 Ice Age
10 Warsaw
11 Transmission
12 I Remember Nothing
13 No Love Lost
Recording date: 14th March, 1979
Audio source:"Exercise One" from a sound desk recording, the rest of the show is a matrix of the sound desk
recording and an audience recording by Malcolm Whitehead.
Acklam Hall, London **Previously unreleased**
14 Disorder
15 She's Lost Control
16 Shadowplay
17 Wilderness
18 Insight
19 Candidate
20 Digital
Recording date: 17th May, 1979
Audio source: An audience recording by Jonathan Crabb
CD3: The Factory, Manchester **Previously unheard recording**
1 Dead Souls
2 The Only Mistake
3 Insight
4 Candidate
5 Wilderness
6 She's Lost Control
7 Shadowplay
8 Disorder
9 Interzone
10 Atrocity Exhibition
11 Novelty
12 Transmission
Recording date: 13th July, 1979
Audio source: A previously unheard sound desk recording.
CD4: YMCA, London
1 Dead Souls
2 Disorder
3 Wilderness
4 Autosuggestion
5 Transmission
6 Day Of The Lords
7 She's Lost Control
8 Shadowplay
9 Atrocity Exhibition
10 Insight
Recording date: 2nd August, 1979
Audio source: Sound desk recording.
CD5: Futurama One Festival, Leeds
1 I Remember Nothing
2 Wilderness
3 Transmission
4 Colony
5 Disorder
6 Insight
7 Shadowplay
8 She's Lost Control
9 Atrocity Exhibition
10 Dead Souls
Recording date: 8th September, 1979
Audio source: An audience recording by Duncan Haysom.
CD6: Les Bains Douches, Paris
1 Passover
2 Wilderness
3 Disorder
4 Love Will Tear Us Apart
5 Insight
6 Shadowplay
7 Transmission
8 Day Of The Lords
9 Twenty Four Hours
10 Colony
11 These Days
12 A Means To An End
13 She's Lost Control
14 Atrocity Exhibition
15 Interzone
16 Warsaw
Recording date: 18th December, 1979
Audio source: Radio broadcast recording, France Inter.
CD7: Paradiso, Amsterdam
1 Passover
2 Wilderness
3 Digital
4 Day Of The Lords
5 Insight
6 New Dawn Fades
7 Disorder
8 Transmission
9 Love Will Tear Us Apart
10 These Days
11 A Means To An End
12 Twenty Four Hours
13 Shadowplay
14 She's Lost Control
15 Atrocity Exhibition
16 Atmosphere
17 Interzone
Recording date: 11th January, 1980
Audio source: Radio broadcast recording, VARA.
CD8: Effenaar, Eindhoven
1 Love Will Tear Us Apart
2 Digital
3 New Dawn Fades
4 Colony
5 These Days
6 Ice Age
7 Dead Souls
8 Disorder
9 Day Of The Lords
10 Autosuggestion
11 Shadowplay
12 She's Lost Control
13 Transmission
14 Interzone
15 Atmosphere
16 Warsaw
Recording date: 18th January, 1980
Audio source: An audience recording.
CD9: The Warehouse, Preston
1 Incubation
2 Wilderness
3 Twenty Four Hours
4 The Eternal
5 Heart And Soul
6 Shadowplay
7 Transmission
8 Disorder
9 Warsaw
10 Colony
11 Interzone
12 She's Lost Control
Recording date: 28th February, 1980
Audio source: Sound desk recording.
CD10: The Lyceum, London
1 Incubation **Previously unheard recording**
2 Wilderness **Previously unheard recording**
3 Twenty Four Hours **Previously unheard recording**
4 The Eternal **Previously unheard recording**
5 Heart And Soul **Previously unheard recording**
6 Love Will Tear Us Apart **Previously unheard recording**
7 Isolation **Previously unheard recording**
8 Komakino **Previously unheard recording**
9 She's Lost Control **Previously unheard recording**
10 These Days
11 Atrocity Exhibition
12 Heart And Soul Soundcheck
13 Incubation Soundcheck
14 Komakino Soundcheck
15 Isolation (Instrumental) Soundcheck
16 Isolation Soundcheck
Recording date: 29th February, 1980
Audio source: Sound desk recording (tracks 1-10), matrix sound desk / audience recording by Duncan Haysom
(track 11), audience recording (tracks 12-16).
CD11: The Moonlight Club, London
2nd April, 1980
1 Sound Of Music
2 Wilderness **Previously unheard**
3 Colony **Previously unheard**
4 Love Will Tear Us Apart **Previously unheard**
5 A Means To An End **Previously unheard**
6 Transmission **Previously unheard**
7 Dead Souls **Previously unheard**
8 Sister Ray
Recording date: 2nd April, 1980
Audio source: Track 1 audience recording by Andy Hooper, tracks 2-8 (mostly) unheard desk recording (except
Sister Ray, which was on Still).
3rd April, 1980
9 Love Will Tear Us Apart
10 Glass
11 Digital
12 Heart And Soul
13 Isolation
14 Disorder
15 Atrocity Exhibition
16 Atmosphere
Recording date: 3rd April, 1980
Audio source: Audience recording by Andy Hooper.
CD12: Winter Gardens, Malvern
1 Disorder
2 Wilderness
3 Twenty Four Hours
4 Heart And Soul
5 Atmosphere
6 Love Will Tear Us Apart
7 Isolation
8 Interzone
9 She's Lost Control
10 Girls Don't Count (with Section 25)
Recording date: 5th April, 1980
Audio source: An audience recording by Tim Bayes.
CD13: Ajanta Theatre, Derby
1 Dead Souls
2 Wilderness
3 Digital
4 Insight
5 Passover
6 Heart And Soul
7 Isolation
8 These Days
9 Transmission
10 She's Lost Control
11 Colony
12 Girls Don't Count (with Section 25)
Recording date: 19th April, 1980
Audio source: An audience recording by Tim Bayes.
CD14: High Hall, Birmingham
1 Ceremony
2 Shadowplay
3 A Means To An End
4 Passover
5 New Dawn Fades
6 Twenty Four Hours
7 Transmission
8 Disorder
9 Isolation
10 Decades
11 Digital
Recording date: 2nd May, 1980
Audio source: Sound desk recording. Track 1, first minute taken from audience recording (recordist unknown).
DVD1
1 Joy Division - A Malcolm Whitehead Film (2026 edit)
2 She's Lost Control - Bowdon Vale Youth Club, Altrincham, Recording date: 14th March, 1979
3 Shadowplay - Bowdon Vale Youth Club, Altrincham, Recording date: 14th March, 1979
4 Leaders Of Men - Bowdon Vale Youth Club, Altrincham, Recording date: 14th March, 1979
5 Transmission - Something Else, BBC TV, Recording date: 15th September, 1979
6 She's Lost Control - Something Else, BBC TV, Recording date: 15th September, 1979
Plan K, Brussels
Recording date: 16th October, 1979
7 Love Will Tear Us Apart [Original 1979 Audio Version]
8 Wilderness [Original 1979 Audio Version]
9 Disorder [Original 1979 Audio Version]
10 Colony [Original 1979 Audio Version]
11 Insight [Original 1979 Audio Version]
12 Twenty Four Hours [Original 1979 Audio Version]
13 New Dawn Fades [Original 1979 Audio Version]
14 Transmission [Original 1979 Audio Version]
15 Shadowplay [Original 1979 Audio Version]
16 She's Lost Control [Original 1979 Audio Version]
17 Atrocity Exhibition [Original 1979 Audio Version]
18 Interzone [Original 1979 Audio Version]
19 Wilderness [2026 Reconstructed Audio Version]
20 Disorder [2026 Reconstructed Audio Version]
21 Colony [2026 Reconstructed Audio Version]
22 Insight [2026 Reconstructed Audio Version]
23 Twenty Four Hours [2026 Reconstructed Audio Version]
24 New Dawn Fades [2026 Reconstructed Audio Version]
25 Transmission [2026 Reconstructed Audio Version]
26 Shadowplay [2026 Reconstructed Audio Version]
27 She's Lost Control [2026 Reconstructed Audio Version]
28 Atrocity Exhibition [2026 Reconstructed Audio Version]
29 Interzone [2026 Reconstructed Audio Version]
DVD2
Apollo Theatre, Manchester
Recording date: 27th October, 1979
1 Dead Souls
2 Wilderness
3 Colony
4 Autosuggestion
5 Love Will Tear Us Apart
6 Shadowplay
7 She's Lost Control
8 Transmission
Apollo Theatre, Manchester
Recording date: 28th October, 1979
9 Sound Of Music
10 Shadowplay
11 Colony
12 Day Of The Lords
13 Twenty Four Hours
14 Disorder
15 Walked In Line
16 I Remember Nothing
17 Transmission
+ Soundcheck, Apollo Theatre, Manchester, October 1979
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Gallery Credit: Michael Gallucci