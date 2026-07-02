Three years after concluding his farewell tour, reports have emerged that Elton John is set to return to the stage — as a hologram.

The rock legend, who wrapped his Farewell Yellow Brick Road trek in 2023, has reportedly signed a multimillion-pound deal for an immersive hologram residency at the new Hard Rock Hotel, scheduled to open in late 2027, according to The Sun.

The British tabloid also reports that John’s former collaborators Kiki Dee (1976’s “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart”) and Dua Lipa (2021’s “Cold Heart [Pnau remix]”) will take part in the residency. The stars are set to film their performances together at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, England, this fall.

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“Elton, Dua and Kiki will be holograms,” a source told The Sun. “It’s similar to the ABBA Voyage show in London, but far more advanced as the technology has come on so much.”

The source added: “Elton signed a seven-figure deal with Hard Rock. It’s a shift away from a traditional residency and is billed as a fully immersive experience."

What Has Elton John Previously Said About Hologram Shows?

If these reports come to fruition, John will follow in the footsteps of fellow classic rock legends Kiss, whose long-discussed avatar show is set to debut in Las Vegas in 2028. These plans also contradict John’s previous anti-hologram claims.

“I said to Zachary, my eldest, 'When Daddy dies, promise me there won’t be a hologram going around the world doing concerts,'” John said during a 2018 press conference announcing his farewell tour (via NME). “It’s like doing a duet album with someone who’s dead – it’s so spooky. Who knows – they may go broke and then put me back on the fucking stage, but I think that’s a bit freaky.”