Bruce Dickinson compared the experiences of being a member of Iron Maiden and military service.

The singer reflected on the challenge of being away from his three children as they grew into adults – and experience shared with those who travel as part of a life in defense

He was speaking as part of his appearances ahead of the U.K.’s Armed Forces Day, which took place on Jun. 27 and presents the annual opportunity to credit people who work in the services.

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“I have three grown-up kids now, who, mercifully, have all ended up as fantastic individuals,” Dickinson told Pad Wives Unfiltered. “And I’d love to say it was all down to me – but for half of their [lives] I was not there, because I was on tour.”

He continued: “Part of me will always regret that. But it’s a price you pay… and we’re closer now than we ever were. So I think that would be my biggest regret – the dislocation from what most people perceive to be a normal life.”

That reflection led the 67-year-old to another thought. “Having a normal life … I’m not sure you’re any better off … because that’s full of so many uncertainties. At least in the military, if you have a problem, generally somebody’s always got your back.”

Why Bruce Dickinson Supports U.K.’s Armed Forces Day

Experienced pilot Dickinson – who was made an honorary group captain of the Royal Air Force in 2020 – was then asked what Armed Forces Day meant to him.

“The armed forces operate largely unseen,” he replied, adding that major attention was only focused during times of military action. “So it seems distant,” he continued. “And these things are distant because we keep them distant, to protect this country.

“So Armed Forces Day opens the book… I think they do a great job and I think they deserve a day where the great British public can meet them.”