Win a Bon Scott 80th Birthday Prize Pack

AC/DC's legendary vocalist Bon Scott would have been 80 years old in 2026. Though he's been gone for more than four decades, his legacy continues to grow.

The annual Bon Scott Birthday Bash will once again happen in the New York City area at the Cutting Room on Thursday, July 9 with an all-star band featuring numerous guests, including Living Colour's Corey Glover and former Guns N' Roses drummer Frank Ferrer.

In addition to live music, fans will also hear tributes to the iconic frontman and see rare photos, including a special gallery with a number of shots that have never been seen before, from photographer Steve Joester. There will also be a poster signing before the show. Tickets are available from the official Bon Scott website.

Ultimate Classic Rock and Loudwire are teaming up to help celebrate this special Scott milestone with prize pack giveaways. Each winner will receive a copy of AC/DC's classic Highway to Hell album on vinyl, an official event shirt and poster, a Bon Scott 80th pin and patch and a Crest Belt Buckle.

Courtesy of Chipster PR and Bon Scott Official Bon Scott UCR and Loudwire Prizes 2026

Winners will be in the running for exciting grand prizes including a Bon Scott denim vest, a Bon Scott 80 Copa football jersey and a Bon Scott III Knucklebonz Statue, which is handcrafted in honor of Bon's 80th and limited to 3000 pieces.

For your chance to win, simply enter your name, email and phone number into the entry form at the top of this page. You will be added to our daily newsletter mailing list. The contest ends July 8, 2026 at 11:59pm EST. Good luck!