Kid Rock Celebrates Trump’s ‘Greatest Sh–t Show on Earth’

Kid Rock said his favorite thing about being friends with Donald Trump was watching the “greatest s--- show on Earth” unfold under the U.S. president.

The singer boasted about being able to call Trump late at night for chatty conversations, and amazing those around him when he did it.

“It’s one of my late-night drinking tricks,” Rock (real name Bob Richie) told Sky News Australia in a recent interview. “I know when to get him. And he’s so gracious – he always picks up, or he’ll call and check in, just to shoot the s--- most of the time.

READ MORE: Kid Rock Sometimes Tells Himself to Shut the F--- Up

“He’s not calling me, like, ‘Hey, what should we do in Iran, Bob?’ I don’t get those calls. But [I’ll be] sitting around having some beers. It’s like, 11 or 12 on a Friday or Saturday. I know he’s up. He sleeps like me – he sleeps like five hours.

“And I’ll be like, ‘Hey, let’s call the president and bulls---!’ And people will be like, ‘What?’ And he’ll be like, ‘Hey, Bob, what’s up?’”

Rock added that the experience was “the best” and continued: “I enjoy the hell out of hanging out with him and talking with him and just having a front-row seat to the greatest s--- show on Earth!”

Kid Rock Defends Trump Making Profit Out of Being President

Rock – a longtime supporter of Trump’s – said the biggest thing people missed about the politician was that he always puts America first (although he didn’t explain what that meant to him).

“It kills me, the people that don’t see that,’ he explained. “They want this level of bulls--- we’ve had… since I’ve been alive.

“They’re like, ‘Well, he’s making so much money while he’s president.’ Like, no s--- – he’s a businessman. He’s smart. He did that before he was president.

“And I know his heart and soul, his concern is for this country, period. This country first. And I think every leader in any country should be that for their country.”