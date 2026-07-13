The Stray Cats have added more dates to their 2026 tour, which is scheduled to start on July 24.

The just-announced new dates will continue the band's run into fall, with shows taking place into December.

The concerts follow the cancellation of the Stray Cats' 2025 fall tour after singer and guitarist Brian Setzer reported health issues.

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Setzer, bassist Lee Rocker and drummer Slim Jim Phantom will cross the U.S. during this tour. "It's good to be healthy and strong again. There’s something about the unique sound of the Stray Cats that keeps drawing me in," Setzer said in a press release announcing the shows.

"The Gretsch guitar, the acoustic bass and the stand-up drums still sound pure and fresh today. Come on out and have some fun with us this summer.”

Suzie Kaplan stray cats 2026

"The Stray Cats are back and ready to blast off," added Lee Rocker. "It's an amazing feeling to join up with Brian and Slim, hit the stage and rock across America. No one can do it like us Cats, nobody comes close."

Slim Jim Phantom noted, "With the Stray Cats, there's always some extra magic around the summertime shows. It's the perfect time for the cats and kittens to get dolled up, put the top down and cruise to the greatest rockabilly show on earth."

What Were Brian Setzer's Health Issues?

Setzer revealed in 2025 that he was battling an autoimmune disease and was under doctors' care. He noted in March that he couldn't accomplish everyday tasks.

"It's frustrating when you sit down, and your hands do nothing," he told Guitar Player. "You really can't take it for granted. Playing guitar is certainly on top, but so is holding a toothbrush, you know?"

Listen to the Stray Cats' 'Stampede'

The Stray Cats also released two new songs in late 2025, their first new music since 2019: "Stampede" and "Teenage Heaven."

Where Are Stray Cats Performing in 2026?

The band's 2026 tour will start on July 24 in Las Vegas. Previously announced dates will take the Stray Cats through the end of August.

SRO stray cats 2026 tour

On Nov. 9, a new run of shows starts in Grand Prairie, Texas. They'll then perform in Memphis, Nashville and Atlanta, before wrapping up the tour on Dec. 6 in Mashantucket, Connecticut.

You can see all of the Stray Cats' 2026 tour dates below.

Tickets for the new shows go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time; an artist fan club presale runs Tuesday at 10 a.m. through Thursday at 10 p.m. local time at the band’s website.

Listen to the Stray Cats' 'Teenage Heaven'

More information about the presale can be found at the group's fan site.

Stray Cats 2026 Tour

July 24 - Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

July 25 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre

July 26 - Del Mar, CA - The Sound

July 28 - Highland, CA - Yaamava' Theater

July 29 - Highland, CA - Yaamava' Theater

July 31 - Santa Rosa, CA - Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

August 1 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery

August 2 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live

August 4 - Sandy, UT - Sandy Amphitheater

August 5 - Colorado Springs, CO - Pikes Peak Center

August 7 - TBA - TBA

August 8 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

August 10 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center at The Heights

August 11 - TBA - TBA

August 12 - Northfield, OH - MGM Northfield Park

August 14 - Westbury, NY - Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair

August 15 - Atlantic City, NJ - Ocean Casino Resort

August 16 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Center

November 9 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre

November 10 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre

November 12 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

November 13 - Biloxi, MS - Beau Rivage Resort & Casino

November 15 - Memphis, TN - Orpheum Theatre

November 17 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace

November 18 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

November 20 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium

November 21 - Danville, VA - Caesars Virginia

November 23 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live Orlando

November 24 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

November 25 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre

November 27 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre

November 28 - Cherokee, NC - Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort

November 29 - Virginia Beach, VA - The Dome by Rutter Mills

December 1 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center for the Arts

December 2 - Greensburg, PA - The Palace Theatre

December 4 - Bethlehem, PA - The Wind Creek Event Center

December 6 - Mashantucket, CT - Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino