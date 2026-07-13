Alice Cooper has extended his Alice's Attic tour with a slate of fall 2026 North American dates.

The newly announced tour leg will begin on Sept. 17 with an appearance at the Louder Than Life festival Louisville, Kentucky. Two more festival appearances — the Big E Fair in West Springfield, Massachusetts; and CityFolk Festival in Ottawa, Ontario — will follow before Cooper begins his proper headlining dates on Sept. 22 in Niagara Falls, Ontario. The trek will run through late November, concluding on Nov. 21 in Reno, Nevada.

Tickets to Cooper's fall shows go on sale to the general public on Friday. You can see the full list of dates below.

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What to Expect From Alice Cooper's 'Alice's Attic' Tour

Cooper unveiled his Alice's Attic show during last year's co-headlining run with Judas Priest, followed by additional solo headlining dates this spring. The shock-rock legend brought his usual bag of tricks, including a massive Frankenstein and a mock beheading. He even covered Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit" on the latest run.

READ MORE: Alice Cooper Covers Nirvana at 2026 Tour Kickoff: Set List and Video

The fall run of shows will follow Cooper's European summer tour with the Hollywood Vampires, the supergroup featuring Joe Perry and Johnny Depp. He'll also promote his upcoming autobiography, Devil on My Shoulder, with a brief U.K. book tour in October.

Alice Cooper, 'Alice's Attic' Fall 2026 Tour Dates

Sept. 17 — Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life

Sept. 19 — West Springfield, MA @ The Big E Fair

Sept. 20 — Ottawa, ON @ CityFolk Festival

Sept. 22 — Niagara Falls, ON @ OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

Oct. 27 — Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

Oct. 30 — Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater

Oct. 31 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Tropicana Casino & Resort

Nov. 1 — Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Bethlehem

Nov. 4 — Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre

Nov. 6 — Windsor, ON @ Caesars Windsor – The Colosseum

Nov. 7 — Kalamazoo, MI @ Wings Event Center

Nov. 8 — Waukegan, IL @ Genesee Theatre

Nov. 10 — St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

Nov. 11 — Park City, KS @ Hartman Arena

Nov. 14 — Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Casino

Nov. 15 — Prescott Valley, AZ @ Findlay Toyota Center

Nov. 17 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Nov. 18 — San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic

Nov. 20 — Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Hotel + Casino

Nov. 21 — Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort + Casino