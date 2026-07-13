Alice Cooper Extends ‘Alice’s Attic’ Tour With Fall 2026 Dates
Alice Cooper has extended his Alice's Attic tour with a slate of fall 2026 North American dates.
The newly announced tour leg will begin on Sept. 17 with an appearance at the Louder Than Life festival Louisville, Kentucky. Two more festival appearances — the Big E Fair in West Springfield, Massachusetts; and CityFolk Festival in Ottawa, Ontario — will follow before Cooper begins his proper headlining dates on Sept. 22 in Niagara Falls, Ontario. The trek will run through late November, concluding on Nov. 21 in Reno, Nevada.
Tickets to Cooper's fall shows go on sale to the general public on Friday. You can see the full list of dates below.
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What to Expect From Alice Cooper's 'Alice's Attic' Tour
Cooper unveiled his Alice's Attic show during last year's co-headlining run with Judas Priest, followed by additional solo headlining dates this spring. The shock-rock legend brought his usual bag of tricks, including a massive Frankenstein and a mock beheading. He even covered Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit" on the latest run.
READ MORE: Alice Cooper Covers Nirvana at 2026 Tour Kickoff: Set List and Video
The fall run of shows will follow Cooper's European summer tour with the Hollywood Vampires, the supergroup featuring Joe Perry and Johnny Depp. He'll also promote his upcoming autobiography, Devil on My Shoulder, with a brief U.K. book tour in October.
Alice Cooper, 'Alice's Attic' Fall 2026 Tour Dates
Sept. 17 — Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life
Sept. 19 — West Springfield, MA @ The Big E Fair
Sept. 20 — Ottawa, ON @ CityFolk Festival
Sept. 22 — Niagara Falls, ON @ OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino
Oct. 27 — Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
Oct. 30 — Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater
Oct. 31 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Tropicana Casino & Resort
Nov. 1 — Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Bethlehem
Nov. 4 — Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre
Nov. 6 — Windsor, ON @ Caesars Windsor – The Colosseum
Nov. 7 — Kalamazoo, MI @ Wings Event Center
Nov. 8 — Waukegan, IL @ Genesee Theatre
Nov. 10 — St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
Nov. 11 — Park City, KS @ Hartman Arena
Nov. 14 — Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Casino
Nov. 15 — Prescott Valley, AZ @ Findlay Toyota Center
Nov. 17 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Nov. 18 — San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic
Nov. 20 — Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Hotel + Casino
Nov. 21 — Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort + Casino
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Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso