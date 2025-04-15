Alice Cooper and Judas Priest Announce Coheadlining Tour

Alice Cooper and Judas Priest will coheadline a tour this fall. The two dozen dates will spread across North America starting in September.

The upcoming dates follow Cooper's spring and summer tour that begins on May 2 and ends on Aug. 30, which gives him about two weeks' rest before he heads back on the road with Judas Priest.

The band was last onstage in fall 2024, when they played concerts supporting that year's Invincible Shield album. Cooper's most recent album, Road, was released in 2023.

Corrosion of Conformity will open most shows on the upcoming tour. A list of tour dates is below.

Where Are Alice Cooper and Judas Priest Playing in 2025?

Cooper and Judas Priest will kick off their coheadling tour on Sept. 16 in Biloxi, Mississippi, and perform dates in Toronto, Cincinnati and Los Angeles before concluding the run on Oct. 26 in Houston.

Tickets will be available starting tomorrow at 10 a.m. local time with artist presales; other presales will run throughout the week before the general on-sale on April 18 at 10 a.m. local time.

Alice Cooper and Alice Cooper 2025 Tour

Sep 16 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Sep 18 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre*

Sep 20 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Sep 21 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

Sep 24 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Sep 26 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Sep 27 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC

Sep 29 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Oct 01 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Oct 02 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Oct 04 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Oct 05 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Oct 10 – Colorado Springs, CO – Broadmoor World Arena

Oct 12 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct 14 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Oct 15 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

Oct 18 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Oct 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Oct 23 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Oct 25 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Oct 26 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

*Without support from Corrosion of Conformity